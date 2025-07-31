Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Eight children have been rushed to hospital after being 'poisoned' with a substance at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An investigation is now underway after police received a report on Monday of several children feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire.

The incident was called in by a 'third party', according to police, with officers and paramedics in attendance "to safeguard those children concerned".

East Midlands Ambulance Service were present at the scene on Canal Lane, Sathern, with an investigation now underway.

Following an initial assessment, eight children were taken to hospital as a precaution and have all since been discharged, Leicestershire Police confirmed.

Officers have now contacted the parents or guardians of those children involved who were taken to hospital.

Read more: Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

Read more: VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

A 76-year-old man was arrested at the camp on suspicion of "administering poison/a noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve/annoy".

Police confirmed the pensioner remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“We are in contact with the parents and guardians of all children concerned.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided to the children involved.

An investigation is now underway after police received a report on Monday of several children feeling unwell at the camp in Stathern, Leicestershire. Picture: LBC

“We also remain at the scene to carry out enquiries into the circumstances of what has happened and to continue to provide advice and support in the area.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The force said it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over what it said was the "circumstances of the initial police response".

An investigation is now underway with an emergency triage centre set up in a Leicestershire village hall. Picture: Google

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been created.

Anyone with any information has been urged to report it online.