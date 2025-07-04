Eight men jailed for involvement in Ireland’s largest ever drugs haul

Arrested drugs ship 'M/V Matthew' moored at Marino Point, Co. Cork, Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Eight men have received prison sentences in relation to Ireland’s largest ever drugs seizure, which was made after Irish soldiers dramatically intercepted a cargo ship two years ago.

They received sentences varying in length from 13 and a half years to 20 years for their involvement.

More than 2.2 tonnes of cocaine worth around 157 million euro (£132 million) was found aboard the MV Matthew after the ship was stormed by Irish troops in September 2023.

The drugs were seized after the Irish Army Ranger Wing boarded the vessel in a daring operation conducted while the crew attempted to steer the ship to high seas.

Eight men admitted their roles in trying to smuggle cocaine as part of a massive drug trafficking operation.

Six of the men arrested on board the MV Matthew all pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply on board the MV Matthew between 24 and 26 September 2023.

Military personnel onboard a cargo vessel named MV Matthew whilst it's escorted into Cobh in Cork by the Irish Navy after a 'significant quantity' of suspected drugs were found onboard. Picture: Alamy

At sentencing on Friday, Dutch national Cumali Ozgen, 49, received a sentence of 20 years, while the second officer, Filipino Harold Estoesta, 31, received a sentence of 18 years.

The captain of the vessel, Iranian Soheil Jelveh, 51, received 17 and a half years in prison.

Ukrainian nationals Vitaliy Vlasoi, 33, received a 16-and-a-half-year sentence and Mykhailo Gavryk, 32, received 14 years’ imprisonment.

Saeid Hassani, 40, who was the third officer, received a 15-year sentence.

Two other men, who were on the boat the Castlemore that had been purchased in Castletownbere to collect drugs from the main vessel, were also sentenced for attempting to possess cocaine for sale or supply.

Ukrainian national Vitaliy Lapa, 62, with an address at Rudenka, Repina Str in Berdyansk, received a sentence of 14 and a half years.

Jamie Harbron, 31, of South Avenue, Billingham in the UK, received a sentence of 13 and a half years in prison.

Joe O'Reilly from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau reads a statement outside the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin. Picture: PA

Detective Superintendent Joe O’Reilly from An Garda Siochana said the sentences provide a “clear message” that Ireland is “not a soft target” for international organised crime networkers.

“To those involved in drug trafficking, the message is clear that the full force of the Irish state, supported by our international partners, is against you,” he told reporters outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

“The reality facing you is security interdictions, special investigations, the Special Criminal Court, lengthy sentences and asset seizure.

“Transnational organised crime gangs cause misery to communities, not only in Ireland but throughout the world. Tackling these gangs not only makes Ireland safer but all the other countries that they operate in as well.”

Detective Superintendent Joe O’Reilly noted the work of the joint task force, which includes An Garda Siochana, the Revenue Customs Service and the Naval Service supported by other arms of the Irish Defence Forces including the Army Ranger Wing and Air Corps.