Tributes paid to 'loving' elderly sisters hit by car while on ‘morning walk’

1 July 2025, 21:36

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan.
The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A family has paid tribute to two elderly sisters who died after they were hit by a car while out together for their usual morning walk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan on Peppard Road in Caversham, Reading.

In a statement shared by the force on Tuesday, the family of the victims, named as Sandra and Sylvia, said they were “two of the most loving, caring women you would ever meet”.

They said: “It is such a tragedy that these two lives have been taken away and knowing they were taken whilst they were doing what they loved best – their morning walks, it just hits harder.

“Every Friday morning, the sisters would go for a walk, down to the town and back home. But unfortunately this Friday was different.

Read More: Pictured: Girl, 7, who died after tree crushed her in public park as family pays tribute

Read More: Double Catford stabbing leaves two in hospital as man arrested

Thames Valley police car
A woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. Picture: Alamy

“They were both healthy and full of life, with future plans. They both had holidays, adventures and were soon welcoming new additions, great grandchildren, to the family.

“They are and will forever be missed and loved more than ever by family and friends.”

The surnames of the victims were not released by the family.

A 47-year-old woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident at around 7.55am on Friday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

Investigating officer PS Matthew Cadmore said on Friday: “An investigation has been launched and we have already made an arrest.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t already come forward, to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, or any information that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or make an online report quoting reference number 43250319754, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The incident took place at Rushey Green, Catford, London.

Double Catford stabbing leaves two in hospital as man arrested

Man charged with murder of pregnant mother of two Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee

Man charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two

'Palestine Action' Activists Occupy Roof Of Guardtech In Suffolk.

Two arrested as Palestine Action claims to block Israeli arms company's UK site

Zacariah Boulares, left, has been jailed for 22 months after mugging Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour.

Phone thief who tried to mug Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour during 'ruthless' spree jailed for 22 months
Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed to death. Picture: Family handout

Teenager told headteacher 'I’m not right in the head' after fatally stabbing Harvey Willgoose, jury told
A man from Southport has been jailed for 15 years for child sex offences. Picture: Merseyside Police

'Vile' man jailed for 15 years after committing multiple sex offences against children

More UK News

See more More UK News

Leonna Ruka, seven, was killed after a tree collapsed in a park in Essex.

Pictured: Girl, 7, who died after tree crushed her in public park as family pays tribute

Three photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

New foreign influence scheme launches with focus on Russian and Iranian covert activities

A tourist walks her dogs as migrants board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Hardelot in Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France

Nearly 20,000 migrants cross Channel in first half of year as crossings reach new high

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Met officer who reposted meme comparing The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey to slave resigns
Lindsey Oil Refinery Eastfield Rd Killingholme, near Immingham.

Couple behind doomed oil refinery paid £3.7m dividend despite huge losses as firm's collapse sparks fuel supply fears
House prices have slumped due to the increase in stamp duty, experts believe.

House prices fall unexpectedly after Rachel Reeves's stamp duty tax raid

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News