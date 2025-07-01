Tributes paid to 'loving' elderly sisters hit by car while on ‘morning walk’

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A family has paid tribute to two elderly sisters who died after they were hit by a car while out together for their usual morning walk.

The women, aged 70 and 68, both died after colliding with the blue Volkswagen Tiguan on Peppard Road in Caversham, Reading.

In a statement shared by the force on Tuesday, the family of the victims, named as Sandra and Sylvia, said they were “two of the most loving, caring women you would ever meet”.

They said: “It is such a tragedy that these two lives have been taken away and knowing they were taken whilst they were doing what they loved best – their morning walks, it just hits harder.

“Every Friday morning, the sisters would go for a walk, down to the town and back home. But unfortunately this Friday was different.

A woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident. Picture: Alamy

“They were both healthy and full of life, with future plans. They both had holidays, adventures and were soon welcoming new additions, great grandchildren, to the family.

“They are and will forever be missed and loved more than ever by family and friends.”

The surnames of the victims were not released by the family.

A 47-year-old woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident at around 7.55am on Friday, Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

Investigating officer PS Matthew Cadmore said on Friday: “An investigation has been launched and we have already made an arrest.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t already come forward, to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, or any information that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or make an online report quoting reference number 43250319754, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.