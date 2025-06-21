Elderly woman left ‘bleeding from the head’ after alleged park attack by 'group of girls'

A woman was allegedly attacked in a park in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, by a group of girls. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A pensioner was left bleeding from the head after allegedly being attacked by a "gang of girls" in a park in Birmingham.

The woman was found "bleeding" on the floor when officers arrived on the scene at Sutton Park in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on Wednesday.

Witnesses say a "group of aggressive girls" had been hitting an "old lady" shortly after 7.30pm.

A woman in her 70s is understood to have suffered a head injury and was treated in hospital.

The attack reportedly occurred near a play area, where the girls had at one stage been in, onlookers said.

A witness said: “I witnessed this too and thought it was disgusting.

The attack allegedly happened near a play area. Picture: Google

“Shouting in front of my daughter, and other children. Disgusting behaviour.

“Saw the older women on the floor at one point. I saw the women holding her head with tissue, think it was bleeding.

“Know police got called though hope she is okay.”

West Midlands Police is investigating the incident, the force confirmed.

However, West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had no record of the alleged incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to reports of disorder involving a group of women close to Banners Gate Lodge, Sutton Park, on Wednesday [June 18], shortly after 7.40pm."

“One woman, in her 70s, was taken to hospital with a head injury.

“We are investigating and people with information should contact us via 101 quoting crime number 20/278984/25.”