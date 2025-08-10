More electronic tags and 'tougher' unpaid work will cut prison overcrowding, Government says

10 August 2025, 18:05

An ankle with an electronic tag (left), Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (top right), a convict on community service (bottom right)
More electronic tagging and harder unpaid work will reduce prison overcrowding, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

More electronic tagging and harder unpaid work will reduce prison overcrowding, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An independent review on sentencing published in February called for an increase in the use of electronic tags to allow convicts to serve sentences without needing to occupy a prison cell.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in response that she wants tougher community punishments to decrease prison occupancy and reduce reoffending.

She hopes that projects like the work already being done near Peterborough, where offenders are made to lay heavy tracks for a heritage railway, will serve as a model for tougher community service sentences.

An electronic ankle tag on a teenage offender in the U.K
An independent review on sentencing published in February called for an increase in the use of electronic tags to allow convicts to serve sentences without needing to occupy a prison cell. Picture: Alamy
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (pictured) said in response that she wants tougher community punishments to decrease prison occupancy and reduce reoffending. Picture: Alamy

According to Sky News, groups of low to medium-risk offenders are being used to relay the tracks on behalf of the Nene Valley Railway charity.

The heritage railway is home to the engine which inspired the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine.

Michael Purcell, chair of the Nene Valley Railway charity, told Sky News: “We've been working with the probation service for over 20 years.

"Most of the work here is done by volunteers, and many of them are quite old.

"So to have a team of younger workers that can come here and do the physical work under an experienced supervisor as a community service is massively helpful to us."

Steam train of the Nene Valley Railway at Ferry Meadows Station, near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, UK
According to Sky News, groups of low to medium-risk offenders are being used to relay the tracks on behalf of the Nene Valley Railway charity (pictured). Picture: Alamy

The MoJ told the broadcaster that, to be tough on crime, the prison system must always have the capacity to jail the most dangerous criminals.

They added that they have beefed up probation funding by up to £700million since Labour took office, and the hike of nearly 45% has allowed it to boost the number of offenders wearing tags rather than going to prison.

A MoJ spokesperson also said that an increase in the use of curfews and exclusion zones will also help to reduce overcrowding in Britain’s prisons.

The spokesperson added: "Offenders should be made to give back to the communities they've harmed. That is why we are toughening up unpaid work as a punishment, so it can continue to act as a deterrent and make our streets safer.

"Projects like Nene Valley are a great example of how hard work ensures offenders pay for their crimes. We want to see more projects like this and are talking with councils and businesses to put more offenders to work."

