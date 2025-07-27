Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

27 July 2025, 07:32

Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.
Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Eleven people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday - with six in critical condition - in what a Michigan sheriff said appeared to be a random act.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Around 4.45pm local time, a 42-year-old man entered the store and used a folding knife to stab 11 people, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media.

A sheriff's deputy arrived within minutes and took the man into custody, and people in the store also helped apprehend the suspect and treat victims, the sheriff's office said.

"Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn't more," Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

Read more: Pubs to stay open late for European Championship final as Brits cheer on Lionesses

Read more: Green Party hopeful shuts down calls for alliance with Corbyn and Sultana’s new left-wing movement

Walmart employees and customers wait outside while law enforcement investigates the scene after a stabbing incident in Traverse City.
Walmart employees and customers wait outside while law enforcement investigates the scene after a stabbing incident in Traverse City. Picture: Alamy

Tiffany DeFell, 36, lives in Honor, about 25 miles (40 km) from Traverse City. She told reporters she was in the store's parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her.

"It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It's not what you expect to see where you're living."

Emergency workers responded to the incident and gathered in the car park of the shopping centre, which is home to several retail stores.

Authorities were also seen interviewing employees, wearing their signature blue vests and name tags, as an investigation was launched.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was being kept updated on the situation.

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City,” she wrote on X.

She added: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Walmart said it would work with officials to facilitate an investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders,” a statement said,

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

yh

Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

Micheal Ward has been charged with rape

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Kelyan Bokassa was knifed to death on a bus in Woolwich

Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus

More UK News

See more More UK News

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'
Taliban fighters were allegedly among thousands of Afghans brought to the UK following a data leak

Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

Protesters against asylum seekers being housed in the Brook Hotel protest outside with flags and signs during the demonstration.

Hundreds attend anti-immigration protest outside Norwich asylum hotel

dd

UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel

Man dies trying to cross English Channel to the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News