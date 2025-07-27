Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Eleven people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday - with six in critical condition - in what a Michigan sheriff said appeared to be a random act.

A suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Around 4.45pm local time, a 42-year-old man entered the store and used a folding knife to stab 11 people, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media.

A sheriff's deputy arrived within minutes and took the man into custody, and people in the store also helped apprehend the suspect and treat victims, the sheriff's office said.

"Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn't more," Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters.

Walmart employees and customers wait outside while law enforcement investigates the scene after a stabbing incident in Traverse City. Picture: Alamy

Tiffany DeFell, 36, lives in Honor, about 25 miles (40 km) from Traverse City. She told reporters she was in the store's parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her.

"It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out," she said. "This is something you see out of the movies. It's not what you expect to see where you're living."

Emergency workers responded to the incident and gathered in the car park of the shopping centre, which is home to several retail stores.

Authorities were also seen interviewing employees, wearing their signature blue vests and name tags, as an investigation was launched.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was being kept updated on the situation.

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City,” she wrote on X.

She added: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Walmart said it would work with officials to facilitate an investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders,” a statement said,