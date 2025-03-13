Breaking News

'Killer of Croydon schoolgirl will 'forever be villain of family's story' as he's jailed for life

Hassan Sentamu. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Fraser Knight.

The family of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death by her friend’s ex-boyfriend in South London have told her killer he will ‘forever remain the villain in their story’, as they described the trauma caused by her loss.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hassan Sentamu, now 18, has been handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 23 years, after a jury found him guilty of murdering 15-year-old Elianne Andam in Croydon.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of a knife.

The teenager was stabbed four times by Sentamu on 27th September 2023 during a row about her friends’ belongings - including a teddy bear - after their break up.

The court heard Sentamu, who had claimed his autism meant he wasn’t in control at the time, showed no mercy as she begged him to stop.

Elianne, an aspiring human rights lawyer, was left to die by the side of a busy road in her school uniform, holding the hand of a passing bus driver, who had jumped out of his vehicle when he saw the attack happen

In an impact statement, Elianne’s mum Dorcas Andam said: “Our home was full of her laughter, music and energy. She lived life to the fullest and always made life worth living but now the music has stopped, the laughter is gone. All that remains is a deafening silence.

“I’m a prisoner and forever will be a prisoner - of my grief, thoughts, memories and dashed hopes and dreams.

Addressing Sentamu, she said: “I relive that day as I saw the lifeless body of my daughter. My life is ruined. Gone. Taken by you. Your acts were senseless, monstrous and evil.”

Elianne’s cousin Denzil Larbi added: “This has been a living nightmare. Hassan, you have no idea what you have done to our family.

“What you did was monstrous and you will forever remain the villain in our story.”

As the victim impact statements were read, Sentamu - dressed in a black suit and tie - hung his head and slumped down in the dock, so much so that he couldn’t be seen from the floor of the court.

During a four-week trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard Sentamu had left home with a kitchen knife on the morning of the attack, after agreeing to meet Elianne and his ex-girlfriend at the Whitgift Shopping Centre, before school.

They had arranged to swap belongings, but the court heard Hassan Sentamu - then 17 - wanted revenge after he felt ‘disrespected’ by Elianne and her friends the day before.

Water had been thrown over him during an argument.

Elianne Andam. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Elianne Andam, a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, wanted to become a human rights lawyer.

DCI Becky Woodsford from the Metropolitan Police led the investigation into Elianne’s death and told LBC: “I have never worked on an incident that shocked the community like this did.

“You don’t expect when you say goodbye to your loved one in the morning that their life is going to be snatched away in such a violent and horrific way.

“What has really stuck with me is that Elianne always did what she thought was right and stood up for her friend.”

Sentamu sat with head in his hands in the dock and wiped away tears as he was sentenced.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Elianne was a "hard-working, happy girl" with a "radiant smile".

She told the defendant: "Elianne was 15 when you murdered her, she will always remain just 15, she will never realise the potential of her life."

The driver for his actions was his "short temper and aggressive tendencies" which combined with his "deliberate decision to carry a knife," she said.

As he was sent down, there were angry shouts from the public gallery rejecting his earlier apology, saying: "You deserve to be spat on."