Heartbreaking final TikTok of British student nurse stabbed to death just days before graduating from US university

6 May 2025, 14:12 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 14:22

Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse
Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse. Picture: TikTok/Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A British student nurse who was stabbed to death just days before graduating from a US university posted a heartbreaking TikTok just days before her murder where she spoke of how excited for her life she was.

Elizabeth Odunsi, known to her friends and family as Tamilore Odunsi, was found with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor of a property in Houston, Texas.

The Texas Women's University student was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man, later identified as her roommate, was found in a bedroom with at least one stab wound and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was later identified as Chester Lamar Grant and has since been charged with her murder.

Local news reports suggest he allegedly stabbed her 28 times over a disagreement involving his cat.

UK Nurse studying in Texas seen in final TikTok video

The 23-year-old went by the name of Tami Dollars on TikTok and had amassed more than 45,000 followers.

In the video posted just five days before her murder, Tami is seen smiling and she does a dance move.

She is seen nodding her head alongside a list of her achievements including her upcoming graduation to be a nurse, as well as things she was looking forward to such as the summer and a holiday she had booked.

The video was captioned: I'm ready.

She also posted a recent video about how "everything I do" is for her parents, and how she intended to give them a better life through her career.

Tami also shared images of her graduation gown and hat.

Read more: British student nurse stabbed to death in Texas - as roommate charged with murder 'in row over a cat'

Read more: Man dies from acid attack as ex-girlfriend charged with conspiracy to murder after she 'teamed up with gang'

Tami
Tami, from Newham, London, had moved to the US to study to become a nurse. Picture: Instagram

'Unimaginable loss'

A fundraiser has been set up by her family to pay for her remains to be returned to the UK.

The GoFundMe said: "She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service.

Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare.

"Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.

The fundraiser added: "Tragically, Tami was brutally murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university—an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future."

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £64,000.

Elizabeth was just 23 when she was murdered
Elizabeth was stabbed multiple times in the kitchen. Picture: Social media

'Deeply saddened'

In a statement, the university said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her death."

At just 17, Tami moved alone from London to Houston, bravely adapting to a new country, a new culture, and a new academic system - all just months before the pandemic began," a spokesperson said.

"She made a tremendous impact on our university community, and her legacy will continue to inspire us."

The university is offering counselling to students affected by Ms Odunsi's death.

Chester Lamar Grant
Chester Lamar Grant has been charged with her murder. Picture: Houston Police Department

