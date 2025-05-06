British student nurse stabbed to death in Texas - as roommate charged with murder 'in row over a cat'

Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi was studying to be a nurse at Texas Women's University. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A British woman who was studying to become a nurse in the US has been found stabbed to death - as her roommate has been charged with murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi was discovered in her apartment in Houston, Texas on April 26 with multiple stab wounds, just days before graduating.

The 23-year-old from London attended Texas Woman's University and wanted to specialise as a neonatal nurse.

Police were called to the complex to conduct a welfare check after concerns were raised, and noticed blood outside the apartment.

Tami posted videos of her time at university. Picture: TikTok

She went by the name of Tami Dollars on TikTok and had more than 45,000 followers. Picture: Social media

Odunsi was discovered on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man, later identified as her roommate, was found in a bedroom with at least one stab wound and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

He was later identified as Chester Lamar Grant and has since been charged with murder in connection with Odunsi’s death.

According to investigators, Grant was arrested on May 2 after further investigation confirmed him as the suspect.

Local news reports suggest he allegedly stabbed Odunsi 28 times over a disagreement involving his cat.

Roommate Chester Lamar Grant has been charged with murder. Picture: Houston Police Department

'Unimaginable loss'

A fundraiser has been set up by her family to pay for her remains to be returned to the UK.

The GoFundMe said: "She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service. Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare. Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.

The fundraiser added: "Tragically, Tami was brutally murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university—an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future."

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £64,000.

At the graduation ceremony she would have attended, her sister Georgina collected her nursing pin on her behalf.

Police were called to 6510 Goforth Street, Houston, about 3:50pm on April 26. Picture: Google

'Deeply saddened'

In a statement, the university said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of her death.

"At just 17, Tami moved alone from London to Houston, bravely adapting to a new country, a new culture, and a new academic system - all just months before the pandemic began," a spokesperson said.

"She made a tremendous impact on our university community, and her legacy will continue to inspire us."

The university is offering counselling to students affected by Ms Odunsi's death.

The 23-year-old went by the name of Tami Dollars on TikTok and had amassed more than 45,000 followers.