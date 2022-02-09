Pictured: Man stabbed to death in London as he went out with his girlfriend to buy milk

The victim has been named as 21-year-old Polish construction worker Bartosz Wyrzykowski. Picture: GoFundMe

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the first picture of a man who was stabbed to death in London after going out with his girlfriend to buy milk.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds in Eltham, south-east London, on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been named as 21-year-old Polish construction worker Bartosz Wyrzykowski, known as Bartek.

He was reportedly ambushed by men outside a grocery shop and near a nursery school in Lionel Road, shortly after 5pm.

According to a fundraising page set up to cover the costs of his funeral, Bartek had gone "out with his girlfriend to get some milk".

Paramedics battled to save him but he was pronounced dead at an east London hospital shortly after he was attacked.

A post on the page added: "He was 21 years old and had his whole life ahead of him, about to start a new job.

"His family and friends are devastated and in shock."

His sister Sandra wrote on Facebook: "I love you my little brother some day we will hug and tease each other again… shine bright in the sky my star."

A Met Police spokesman said: "His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have been informed and are leading the investigation.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests but an investigation is under way."

Anyone with information, however limited they may think it is, should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.