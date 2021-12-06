Evil stepmother Emma Tustin ‘poisoned with salt’ in jail in revenge for killing Arthur, 6

6 December 2021, 10:40 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 11:11

Emma Tustin was jailed for life for the murder of Arthur, 6
Emma Tustin was jailed for life for the murder of Arthur, 6. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Killer stepmother Emma Tustin has been poisoned with salt in prison in revenge for torturing tragic Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A former cellmate of Tustin claimed inmates laced her meals with salt after discovering the horrific abuse she inflicted on Arthur.

He was poisoned by sick Tustin and medics found levels of salt in his system so high they thought their equipment was broken.

In the hours before he was fatally attacked, he had been fed at least 34g of salt.

Read more: Tustin and Hughes 'must never see light of day', says Arthur Labinjo-Hughes grandfather

Tustin’s former cellmate Elaine Pritchard told the Sunday Mirror “some of the things we did were cruel - but she was crueller to Arthur so she deserved it.”

"One day she came back from a plea hearing and was upset, so I asked, ‘What’s wrong?” Ms Pritchard said.

“She said, ‘He didn’t look at me, Tom never looked at me’. That was the only time I saw her upset about anything.”

During the trial, the court heard Tustin had tried to take an overdose and attempted to hang herself to avoid facing punishment for murdering tragic Arthur.

Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old's murder, while his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Nadhim Zahawi is due to make a Commons statement on the case on Monday.

Arthur's grandmother Madeleine Halcrow cries as balloons are released in his memory
Arthur's grandmother Madeleine Halcrow cries as balloons are released in his memory. Picture: Alamy

Arthur's grandmother Madeleine Halcrow was among a large crowd of people who on Sunday afternoon gathered outside the house in Cranmore Road, Solihull, where the six-year-old was killed, to pay tribute.

She could be seen wiping away tears at the vigil while wearing a T-shirt bearing his face.

The crowd lined the road before letting go of balloons, some bearing messages, and applauding.

Residents, some with tears in their eyes, could be heard saying "bye Arthur" and "fly high always".

They then formed a line outside the house before balloons, posters and flowers were placed around the property.

It comes as the Government announced a major review to determine what improvements are needed by the agencies that came into contact with Arthur in the months before he was murdered.

The National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel will lead the review and will provide additional support to Solihull Children's Safeguarding Partnership to "upgrade" the already existing local review which was launched shortly after Arthur's death in June 2020.

It emerged in court the boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The six-year-olds grandfather said the pair had 'forfeited their right to live'.

Tustin and Hughes 'must never see light of day', says Arthur Labinjo-Hughes grandfather
A vigil has been held for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside his home in Solihull.

Hundreds release balloons in memory of little Arthur, 6, to 'show he was loved'
Dominic Raab told LBC the government plans to "smash" drug gangs.

Passports to be seized from middle class cocaine users in bid to 'smash' drug gangs
Arthur, 6, died in June 2020 after months of "evil abuse" by his stepmother and father

Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' Arthur Labinjo-Hughes murder
A vigil was held for 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in Liverpool

Ava White: Hundreds gather at Liverpool vigil in memory of 'bubbly' 12-year-old
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6, (left) was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin.

Attorney General to review 'lenient' sentences of 'monsters' who killed Arthur, 6

More UK News

See more More UK News

Kit Malthouse spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Minister: I'd be surprised if people weren't taking drugs in Parliament
Sarah Gilbert (inset) warned scientific advances must not be lost

Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, warns Oxford jab creator
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC
Tesco warehouse workers are due to strike during the crucial Christmas period

Tesco staff to strike in run-up to Christmas in further blow to festive food supply chain
Boris Johnson donned police gear as part of a county lines gang crackdown in Liverpool this morning

'Nowhere to hide' as Govt announces plans to crackdown on illegal narcotics
Sir Keir Starmer is urging people to get vaccinated

Unvaccinated must 'think again' about the impacts of their actions, says Sir Keir Starmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police