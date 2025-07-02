Engineer jailed for 15 months for 'vile' social media post encouraging people to 'burn hotels' during summer riots

An engineer has been jailed for 15 months for a social media post he wrote during last summer's riots. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

An engineer has been jailed for 15 months after posting "burn any hotels with those scruffy bastards in it” to social media during last summer's riots.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joseph Haythorne, 26, who is from Ashford in Surrey, posted the comment on X, at lunchtime on August 4 2024, at the time violence kicked off outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Haythorne’s post, from an anonymised account, was viewed by 1,100 people in 17 minutes before he deleted it.

The defendant’s full post read: “Go on Rotherham. Burn any hotels with them scruffy bastards in it.”

It included a link to a now-deleted post by activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, more commonly known as Tommy Robinson.

Read more: Teenager who killed boy during school lunch break stabbed him with enough force to cut through his rib, court told

Read more: Prosecutors consider further charges against Lucy Letby over baby deaths at hospitals where she worked

Fires were started after hundreds of police and protestors clashed outside a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham in the summer of 2024. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Bianca Brasoveanu, defending Haythorne, said he “made a wrongful connection between the Southport events and immigration in general” after reading a “poisonous” post online.

She added Haythorne “displayed a very different way of behaviour” by deleting the post after 17 minutes and handing himself in at a police station.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC called the defendant’s post "vile", but reduced the sentence after considering Haythorne's clinical depression, his early guilty plea and personal mitigation.

"It gives me no pleasure whatsoever in sending someone like you to prison because you have many positive attributes in life," Judge Richardson said.

"But unfortunately, in that whole episode in August of last year, whilst there were some very bad people conducting themselves very badly, there were also a number of otherwise perfectly good people who did something very bad, and you are in that category."

Before adjourning to consider his sentence, the judge said Haythorne "took leave of his senses" after being "inflamed by malignant comments on social media".