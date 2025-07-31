England star slams ‘low life’ burglars who raided London home

31 July 2025, 10:11

Tammy Abraham, who now plays at Besiktas, shared footage of burglars targeting his London home
Tammy Abraham, who now plays at Besiktas, shared footage of burglars targeting his London home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

England star Tammy Abraham has shared footage of a brazen heist at his London home as he condemned the ‘low life’ who broke in.

He posted online: “A bunch of low life came to burgle my home couple days ago and took some valuables. Thank God my family are all ok.”

Abraham, 27, who plays in Turkey for Besiktas, posted on Instagram that he had been targeted - and shared CCTV.

He appeared to have been watching the break-in unfold as it happened via an app.

Thieves raided his home at just after 3am UK time.

He watched the burglary on an app and shared footage on social media
He watched the burglary on an app and shared footage on social media. Picture: Instagram

Three masked individuals could be seen creeping around in his garden - with two of them seen dragging away a heavy white object.

Abraham didn’t specify exactly what was stolen or how much the items may have been worth.

“If anyone knows or heard any info, please let me know. I will find out soon,” he added on social media.

England international Abraham joined Besiktas from Roma earlier this month initially on a season-long loan.

He began his senior career at Chelsea and went on to make 82 appearances in total, scoring 30 goals. 

