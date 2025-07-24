Police hunt two men wanted over violence at Epping migrant hotel protest

24 July 2025, 13:40 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 15:25

Martin Peagram, 33 and Philip Curson, 52,
Martin Peagram, 33 and Philip Curson, 52,. Picture: Essex Police

By Henry Moore

Essex Police have launched an urgent appeal to find two men after violence erupted outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Epping.

Martin Peagram, 33, and Philip Curson, 52, are wanted in connection with property damage and violence during the anti-migrant protests.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu - who is from Ethiopia - denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week.

Peagram, who has links to Stansted, is 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

Curson, of no last known address, is 5ft 8ins in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

Essex Police have made 10 arrests following the series of protests outside. Four men were later charged with violent disorder.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chief Constable Harrington rejected claims of bias against anti-migrant protestors within Essex Police.

He added: "I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

Large crowds of anti-immigration protestors clashed with cordons of police who tried to separate them from anti-hate counter-protestors
Large crowds of anti-immigration protestors clashed with cordons of police who tried to separate them from anti-hate counter-protestors. Picture: Alamy

"I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

"What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.

"That is not tolerable, it will not be tolerated, and to that end, we have made 10 arrests."

