Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder

24 July 2025, 16:54

Police have raided the home of an alleged Epping protestor.
Police have raided the home of an alleged Epping protestor. Picture: Essex Police, Alamy

By Henry Moore

This is the dramatic moment Essex Police raided the home of an alleged Epping hotel anti-migrant protestor.

The video, released on Thursday by Essex Police, shows the man being told to put his hands up before being handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Epping.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu - who is from Ethiopia - denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week.

Essex Police make arrests after Epping protest disorder

The arrest in the clip took place at 5:45pm on Wednesday, the suspect remains in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “We’d promised that we’d continue our investigations into the unacceptable actions of a small number of people who chose to take advantage of peaceful protest to try to cause harm to people in Epping or to property.

“We’ve been analysing footage and we have investigators and trained detectives working on this operation.

“We are identifying suspects and there will be more arrests in the coming days.

“Put simply: If you turn up to try to cause trouble, you won’t get away with it.”

Today, an Epping council leader demanded the "immediate and permanent closure" of the Bell Hotel.

Council leader Chris Whitbread claimed "repeated warnings to the Home Office about the unsuitability of both sites have gone unheeded”, The Standard reports.

Martin Peagram, 33, and Philip Curson, 52, are wanted in connection with property damage and violence during the anti-migrant protests.

Peagram, who has links to Stansted, is 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

Curson, of no last known address, is 5ft 8ins in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

Martin Peagram, 33 and Philip Curson, 52,
Martin Peagram, 33 and Philip Curson, 52,. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police has made 16 arrests following the series of protests outside.

Six people have subsequently been charged.

Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, was charged with violent disorder.

Stuart Williams, 36, of Epping, has also been violent disorder, as has Dean Smith, 51.

Keith Silk, 33, of Loughton, was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Large crowds of anti-immigration protestors clashed with cordons of police who tried to separate them from anti-hate counter-protestors
Large crowds of anti-immigration protestors clashed with cordons of police who tried to separate them from anti-hate counter-protestors. Picture: Alamy

Joe McKenna, 34, was charged with failing to remove a face covering when directed to do so.

And Kenneth Blissett, 34, was charged with theft of police equipment and possession of an offensive weapon.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chief Constable Harrington rejected claims of bias against anti-migrant protestors within Essex Police.

He added: "I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

"I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

"What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.”

