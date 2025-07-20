Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly couple killed in arson attack on home

Eric Greener ,77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died after an arson attack on their home . Picture: Merseyside Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly couple died following a suspected arson attack on their home on Merseyside.

Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, were rescued from their house on South John Street in St Helens, on July 15.

Sadly, they both died from their injuries.

Now, a 31 year old man is being held by police.

Police are appealing to the local community for information.

The fire started on South John Street, St Helens, Merseyside. Picture: Google

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Although an arrest has been made, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to pass on information directly to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers, and not to comment or post in any way which jeopardises this ongoing work.​

“Extensive enquiries continue, and to that end we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident. Please do not assume what you know has already been reported to us, as we can quickly make that assessment.

”​If you have any information, you can visit our dedicated web page to submit information or footage which can help in the investigation.

You can also report information via our website or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.​

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.