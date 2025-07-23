Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Erik Menendez has been diagnosed with a "serious medical condition" and should be released from prison, his lawyer has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The news comes weeks before he and his brother, Lyle, 57, are set to appear in front of a parole board on August 21 and 22 after spending decades in prison for murdering their parents Kitty and Jose in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Erik, 54, was taken to a medical facility on Friday and remained there on Tuesday "in fair condition", the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed.

His lawyer, Mark Geragos, told US website TMZ his client had a "serious medical condition" and should be given prison furlough.

"I just think he should be parole furloughed, I think is the proper term, and he could be medically furloughed in advance of the hearing so that he can work with the parole attorney and get up to speed and be ready and do it and give it his best shot," Mr Geragos said.

Read more: Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital

Read more: Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, right. Picture: Alamy

"I think that it's the only fair and equitable thing to do."

He did not provide further details on the condition but some US outlets have reported Erik could have a kidney issue.

The brothers, who have been behind bars for 35 years, were resentenced in May to 50 years to life in prison for killing their parents.

They were previously serving life without the possibility of parole. But earlier this year, a Los Angeles judge determined Erik and Lyle did not pose an "unreasonable risk" if they were released.

The judge added that the brothers had "done enough" while in prison to merit a change of sentence.

The pair's new sentence made them eligible for parole consideration due to their young ages when their crimes were committed.