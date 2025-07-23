Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says

23 July 2025, 18:34

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said.
Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Erik Menendez has been diagnosed with a "serious medical condition" and should be released from prison, his lawyer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The news comes weeks before he and his brother, Lyle, 57, are set to appear in front of a parole board on August 21 and 22 after spending decades in prison for murdering their parents Kitty and Jose in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

Erik, 54, was taken to a medical facility on Friday and remained there on Tuesday "in fair condition", the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed.

His lawyer, Mark Geragos, told US website TMZ his client had a "serious medical condition" and should be given prison furlough.

"I just think he should be parole furloughed, I think is the proper term, and he could be medically furloughed in advance of the hearing so that he can work with the parole attorney and get up to speed and be ready and do it and give it his best shot," Mr Geragos said.

Read more: Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital

Read more: Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, right.
Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez, right. Picture: Alamy

"I think that it's the only fair and equitable thing to do."

He did not provide further details on the condition but some US outlets have reported Erik could have a kidney issue.

The brothers, who have been behind bars for 35 years, were resentenced in May to 50 years to life in prison for killing their parents.

They were previously serving life without the possibility of parole. But earlier this year, a Los Angeles judge determined Erik and Lyle did not pose an "unreasonable risk" if they were released.

The judge added that the brothers had "done enough" while in prison to merit a change of sentence.

The pair's new sentence made them eligible for parole consideration due to their young ages when their crimes were committed.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people were killed in a shooting

Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital
Xavier Popponne

Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

Sussex Police mugshot of Kieran Hornsby, known as Kez

What happened to Kez? WeCricket YouTuber jailed

Radoslaw Brzezicki

Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.

British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'
Bionic surgeon 'cashed in' after losing legs to sepsis amid claims he 'caused injuries' after ‘buying amputation videos online’

'Britain's bravest surgeon' who lost legs to sepsis accused of fraud after 'causing injuries to cash in on insurance'

More UK News

See more More UK News

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident

Third person dies in Northern Ireland shooting as police confirm all victims from same household
A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

Police outside the hotel as protesters gathered outside a Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, east London, following reports that the hotel is accommodating migrants who entered the UK illegally

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News