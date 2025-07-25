Burglar jailed after robbing and running over amputee with his own car after breaking into his flat

25 July 2025, 09:49 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 10:05

Erroll Woodger
Erroll Woodger has been jailed for 13 years for the manslaughter of Marc Allen. Picture: MPS/Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

A man who broke into the flat of an amputee and ran him over with his own car leaving him to die in the street has been jailed for 13 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Back in December 2019, 51-year-old Marc Allen interrupted Errol Woodger robbing items from his ground floor flat in Erith, south east London, including the car keys to his Mercedes.

The grey Mercedes GLA had been supplied by a Motability car scheme and was parked in the forecourt at the time it was stolen.

Mr Allen - who had a prosthetic leg - had been either dozing or watching television when he spotted the intruder on CCTV.

He tried to stop the former soldier driving off in his car, but Woodger deliberately drove at him, running him over and causing him fatal injuries.

Marc Allen used a prosthetic limb since his lower right leg was amputated due to illness
Marc Allen used a prosthetic limb since his lower right leg was amputated due to illness. Picture: MPS

MailOnline reported neighbour Linda Rumsey, who witnessed the incident, recalled: "He slid down the back of the boot and his head went bang when it hit the floor, I heard his head crack, it sent a shiver through me.

"'Whoever was in that car was intent on taking it, nothing was going to stop him."

Mr Allen was taken to hospital but never regained consciousness and died on Wednesday, 29 January 2020.

Read more: Former youth footballer jailed after leaving pensioner in pool of blood with severe injuries in e-bike crash

Read more: Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder

Jurors heard the stolen Mercedes was found by police two days after it was taken, on a driveway on the Isle of Dogs.

Woodger was charged with robbery and murder on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 and was remanded into custody.

The 38-year-old of Mottisfont Road, Abbey Wood, was found guilty of robbery and manslaughter, during a three-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Allen
Mr Allen tried to stop Woodger driving off in his car, but Woodger deliberately drove the car at him. Picture: Google

'Tragic incident'

Detective Sergeant Nick Bale, of the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “Our thoughts remain with Marc’s family and loved ones.

“I’d like to thank the Homicide team who led on this investigation and the members of the public who were able to help us.

"The response we received to our appeal for information and witnesses following Marc’s senseless death directly led to Mr Woodger’s arrest and charges nearly five years after this tragic incident.

“A man was fatally injured in a brutal way and died as a result - outside his home where he should have felt safe.

"I can only hope that this sentence goes some way in providing a sense of justice to Marc’s family.”

g
Marc Allen was left with a severe head injury following the attack and later died in hospital. Picture: Google

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Breaking News

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

Sid Ali Djelid

'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape
Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4

Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

Habiba Naveed, 35, who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday, to the manslaughter of her landlord Christopher Brown, 72, and causing unnecessary suffering to his cat at the home they shared in Polsted Road, Lewisham

Woman, who believed she was Princess Diana's daughter, said she was 'Jesus sent to eliminate evil' after killing landlord and cat
Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter

Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

Kian Monks was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance.

Former youth footballer jailed after leaving pensioner in pool of blood with severe injuries in e-bike crash

More UK News

See more More UK News

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train
Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?
Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

NHS resident doctors outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, as resident doctors in England, formerly referred to as junior doctors, begin a five-day strike after talks with the Government collapsed over pay. Picture date: Friday July 25, 2025.

'Enough is enough': NHS director hits out at 'terrible' strike action as doctors' five-day walkout gets underway
Protestors walk beside Police Officers during a demonstration calling for the closure of the Bell Hotel

Councillors vote to urge Government to close Epping asylum hotel

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Epping councillor says tensions have hit ‘boiling point’ as she blasts Government amid continued anti-migrant protests

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News