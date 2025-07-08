Two girls, 16, arrested for attempted murder after double stabbing leaves woman with life-changing injuries

8 July 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 13:39

The Nursery, Erith,
Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing in a street in south east London. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing in a street in south east London.

Emergency services attended The Nursery, Erith, near Dartford, at around 3pm on July 6.

Two victims – a woman, 47, and a girl, 18, – were treated at the scene for knife injuries and taken to hospital.

The 47-year-old victim sustained life-changing injuries to her abdomen, and the 18-year-old victim also remains in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said they await an update on her condition.

Two girls, both aged 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

One of the suspects was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the other was arrested for attempted murder, possession of Class A drugs and robbery.

They remain in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, quoting crime reference 4512/06JUL.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be filed via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

