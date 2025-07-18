Exclusive

Escobar’s son: cartel ‘narco subs’ bringing “unimaginable” amounts of cocaine into UK

The quantity of cocaine being brought into the UK by submarines is “unimaginable”, the son of notorious drug lord, Pablo Escobar, has told LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

The quantity of cocaine being brought into the UK by submarines is “unimaginable”, the son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Narco submarines are custom-built vessels used by drug traffickers to smuggle illegal substances across the Atlantic, which some experts have referred to as the ‘Cocaine Superhighway’.

Most are semi-submersible vessels, designed to travel just below the surface of the water to avoid radar and aerial detection.

In an exclusive interview, Roberto Sendoya Escobar said cocaine is “ingrained into society” and Brits “can’t even imagine how much cocaine comes into the UK.”

Mr. Escobar warned that British fishermen and dockworkers being approached by drug gangs risked getting a "piece of lead in their head."

“Imagine you've got your job down at the dock... and one day some lads come to your door at home and say you're working for us now, and here's some money. And if you don't, your lovely little kid going to school is not going to go to school one day.”

He also told LBC the government needs to “get rid of the system of master criminals” by having licensed vendors who can sell cocaine.

“Humans have been... doing their very best to get high for thousands of years on whatever they can find. And you're not going to stop that just because 650 do-gooders in Parliament decide to pass a law saying drugs are terrible."

“The cocaine narcotics business, they have more money available to them than the British government. You can't win.”

Read more: Spies and special forces among 100 Britons included in Afghan data leak

Read more: Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Mr. Escobar, who now works as an artist in Mallorca, describes his father as an “uneducated thug” and has “complete and utter distain for what (Pablo) represented.”

Last month LBC revealed that South American cartels dumped over £200 million worth of cocaine into the English Channel last year to be picked up by small fishing boats and brought ashore.

Figures show 3.5 tonnes, worth around £210 million, were seized by Border Force after being dropped in UK territorial waters in 2024 - up from none recorded in 2022.

HI Sutton, maritime defence expert, told LBC there’s a strong chance narco subs are operating off the coast of the UK.

“Without having any detailed knowledge of particular instances, I'd say it's highly likely (narcotic submarines are operating in UK waters).”

Mr. Sutton, who’s a leading authority on unconventional naval warfare and submarines, said “stealthy boats used by drug traffickers” are behind a rise in packets of cocaine being washed up in coastal towns.

He said the most obvious explanation behind this increase is that “people (are) transporting the narcotics by boat.”

“That means narco submarines for a large part when it comes to going across the Atlantic in bulk, especially if they're washing up as individual packets.”

Mr. Sutton said narco subs have already been caught off the coast of Spain.

“The narco subs that sail across the Atlantic, some of them do land directly on the shore in either Africa or Europe. Several have been found off Galicia in Spain.”

Earlier this year, a suspected narco sub broke in two as a fishing vessel was towing it to a port in northwestern Spain.

The ‘Maria Cristina’ spotted the boat at the entrance to the Camarinas-Muxia estuary in the Galicia region, and proceeded to tow it to the port of Camarinas after notifying the Civil Guard.

Spanish police in 2019 also seized a semi-submersible vessel carrying more than 3,000 kilograms off the coast of Galicia, suspected to have come from south America.

Mr. Sutton also suggested ‘narco torpedos’ could be in operation.

“There's a long-established way to transport drugs across the Atlantic, particularly by attaching them to the outside of a large merchant vessel that is sailing typically to the major ports in Europe, the Netherlands, or UK.”

“Sometimes these are attached to the ship and get removed when they reach their destination by divers... this has been known to occur in the UK for sure.”

Narco torpedoes are watertight, cylindrical containers that resemble torpedoes. They are typically attached beneath the hull of a legal-looking vessel, such as a fishing boat or cargo ship.

If authorities approach, the torpedo can be quickly detached and later recovered using GPS or sonar tracking devices attached to it.

The Home Office has not ruled out the existence of narcotic submarines or torpedoes.

In a statement, they said “Border Force are working with law enforcement partners to ensure anyone who threatens our border security faces the full force of the law.”

“With increased use of intelligence and advanced technology, our officers are able to stay ahead of the smuggling gangs and take effective action to disrupt their operations."

Lee Anderson, MP for Reform UK, told LBC “If Labour weren’t so busy attacking free speech, endangering the elderly, and hiking taxes — while signalling to the world that Britain is a soft-touch destination — we wouldn’t be facing a surge in narcotics and people-smuggling gangs.”

Roberto Sendoya Escobar says he is the first-born son of Pablo Escobar. His birth was registered in a Catholic church in Chapinero, listing mother María Luisa Sendoya and father Pablo Escobar. In 2020, he published his memoir Son of Escobar: First Born. His claims have been disputed by the Escobar family, and no DNA has been made public.