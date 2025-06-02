'Essex Boys' killer Michael Steele released from prison 27 years after triple gangland murders

2 June 2025, 07:00

(l-r) Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe
(l-r) Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A triple killer found guilty of the infamous “Essex Boys” gangland murders has been released from prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Steele was sentenced to life behind bars in 1998 for the murders of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe, which he denied, alongside co-defendant Jack Whomes.

The three men, known as the Essex Boys, were found shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, near Chelmsford in 1995, over a drug deal gone wrong.

In February, a Parole Board panel made the decision to free Steele, now 82, after finding his imprisonment was "no longer necessary for the protection of the public".

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood challenged the decision and called for a fresh review of the case.

Read more: Eight injured in 'petrol bomb and flamethrower' attack on pro-Israeli rally as man arrested

Michael Steele, who was jailed for life in 1998 for the killings of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe, can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.
Michael Steele, who was jailed for life in 1998 for the killings of Tony Tucker, Pat Tate and Craig Rolfe, can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said. Picture: Alamy

However, the infamous killer was released in May, the Ministry of Justice confirmed on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the government department said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Craig Rolfe, Tony Tucker and Pat Tate.

"This decision was made by the independent Parole Board after a thorough risk assessment.

"Michael Steele will be on licence for the rest of his life, with strict conditions and intensive probation supervision. He faces an immediate return to prison if he breaks the rules."

The killings took place after a row over a drug deal, prosecutors said, and the case later inspired the 2000 film Essex Boys, starring Sean Bean.

The decision in February to release Steele came in the second review by the Parole Board following the end of his initial minimum term of 23 years' imprisonment.

He had not been assessed as suitable for formal risk-reduction interventions while in prison, "partly through lack of need and partly because he had maintained his innocence of involvement in the murders", the Parole Board's summary said.

It added that risk factors for Steele at the time of his offending included his "criminal lifestyle, involvement with drugs and association with the wrong people".

But the Parole Board also found that Steele's behaviour in prison had shown "marked improvement" and none of the witnesses considered risks would be imminent if he was released into the community.

Strict licence conditions were set out for Steele, including to live at a designated address, be of good behaviour, provide financial and business details, give up his passport, and be subject to electronic tagging and a specified curfew.

There were additional restrictions relating to the use of electronic technology, contact with the media or other publications, and not to own a boat, plane or firearm.

The Parole Board decided Whomes, then aged 59, could be released in 2021.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 30, 2025 in New York.

Harvey Weinstein 'will not testify' at New York sex crimes retrial, lawyer says

Emergency services near to the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, where a incident has taken place. Picture date: Sunday June 1, 2025.

Gunman opens fire at shopping centre in Ireland as man dies from 'self-inflicted' injuries and child injured
Police were called to De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning

Two more arrests made after car collides with pedestrians in Leicester following fight

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Manhunt underway after two Brits 'shot dead by masked gunmen' at Irish pub on Costa del Sol
Emergency services were called to Frith Road, Croydon, just after 9am on Saturday and treated two injured people at the scene.

Woman in her 20s stabbed to death in 'tragic' incident in Croydon as man arrested on suspicion of murder
x

'UK’s poshest thief' who pinched Le Creuset cookware dodges jail after premium 'shoplifting spree'

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Tower of London

London's top tourist attraction revealed

One young user of single-use vapes told me the ban doesn't "change anything".

'It doesn't change anything', say vape users as disposable vape ban comes into force to deter use among young people
The Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend Kent UK

Man describes rescuing 'screaming' boy from Thames after body recovered in search for missing girl
Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze
Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road.

Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'
Police warning to uber drivers after 'drunk passengers' found abandoned on dark motorway

Police warning to taxi drivers after 'drunk passengers' abandoned on motorway after being sick in Uber

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News