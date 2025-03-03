Police make 'unsettling discovery' as skeletal human remains found near retail park

Human remains have been found on land near a retail park in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A police investigation has been launched after skeletal human remains were found near Stoke-on-Trent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remains were found by a member of the public on land near Festival Park in Etruria at around 3.40pm on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.

The area is cordoned off as police examine the scene.

The force said in a statement: "We want to assure the local community that although this is an unsettling discovery, we have a visible presence in the area to investigate, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.

The remains were found on land near Festival Park in Etruria . Picture: Google

"Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 397 of March 2."

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'

Read more: 'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack