Police make 'unsettling discovery' as skeletal human remains found near retail park

3 March 2025, 12:36 | Updated: 3 March 2025, 12:58

The word police on a sign on the hood of a white British Vauxhall Police car
Human remains have been found on land near a retail park in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A police investigation has been launched after skeletal human remains were found near Stoke-on-Trent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The remains were found by a member of the public on land near Festival Park in Etruria at around 3.40pm on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.

The area is cordoned off as police examine the scene.

The force said in a statement: "We want to assure the local community that although this is an unsettling discovery, we have a visible presence in the area to investigate, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.

The remains were found
The remains were found on land near Festival Park in Etruria . Picture: Google

"Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 397 of March 2."

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'

Read more: 'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

Third man charged with murder following Bradford house fire that left mother and her three young children dead
Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea

Woman, 47, dies after ‘assault’ inside her home as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two arrested after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

The Watch House pub, Lewisham.

Murder arrest made following death of man, 63, in Lewisham after pub disturbance

Gateshead Close, Manchester.

Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Chef Claudia Lawrence vanished in 2009 in North Yorkshire

Missing chef Claudia Lawrence was 'murdered and fed to pigs', woman claims - and says she has proof

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Reform leader's comments follow Friday's tense showdown in Washington, with Ukraine's President 'kicked out' of the White House

Tories slam 'morally wrong' Nigel Farage after he tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row
WEB SUMMIT QATAR 2025 - DAY THREE A general view of attendees at the TikTok stand during the third day of the Web Summit in Doha, Qatar, on February 25, 2025.

TikTok, Reddit and Imgur investigated by UK watchdog over child privacy concerns

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Monday March 3, 2025.

Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'
Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 February 2025: Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre

Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs
Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News