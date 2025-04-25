'Evil' man who killed Plymouth university lecturer in 'brutal' jealousy-fuelled attack jailed for 27 years

Paul Butler, who killed his estranged wife in a 'frenzied' and 'brutal' attack, has been served a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Plymouth university lecturer Claire Chick. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Shannon Cook

Butler, 53, pleaded guilty to stabbing the 48-year-old university lecturer.

Ms Chick was found seriously injured in West Hoe Road on the evening of 22 January and later died in hospital.

Judge Robert Linford at Plymouth Crown Court told Butler the killing was "nothing less than sheer murderous brutality".

CCTV footage detailing Butler's movements prior to the attack, alongside footage of Ms Chick being stabbed at least '23 times', were shown to Ms Chick's family.

Victim impact statements were provided by Ms Chick's daughters Bethany Hancock-Baxter and Lydia Peers.

Ms Hancock-Baxter called Butler "evil" and said that jealousy had taken over him.

She said: "Let's be honest, you must have thought if you can't have her then no-one can.

"I live every day not as Bethany, I'm now the girl whose mother was killed by her husband."

Claire Chick. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ms Peers - the youngest daughter of Ms Chick - told the court Butler "didn't love" her mum.

She said: "Stabbing my mum 23 times is not love, that is murder.

"This was no accident, this was no mistake, you made sure she was gone and was never coming back."

Lydia continued: "At night I still have this dark cloud over me. I can't be happy about things because my mum can't be here to enjoy it too.

"This is a life sentence for myself."

Ms Chick's then partner, Paul Maxwell, told the court he now lives in "constant fear" and feels "on edge" when he is alone or at night.

Mr Maxwell said: "I loved Claire, she was beautiful, funny and kind and made the world smile whenever she was around.

"She cared about everyone and was so proud of her family."

Butler admitted murdering Ms Chick during an incident in Plymouth in January. She died of multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports a woman had been seriously injured on West Hoe Road in Plymouth at 8.55pm on January 22.

She was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the next day.

Ms Chick, who was previously known as Claire Butler, worked as a lecturer at the University of Plymouth.

Butler and Ms Chick were neighbours in 2021 before marrying in June 2024.

Joanna Martin KC, prosecuting, said: "Prior to the wedding she expressed some doubts, and the honeymoon was the end of the relationship."

The court heard the murder followed a campaign of harassment, stalking and violence from Butler.

Ms Chick made six statements to the police about Butler, according to Ms Martin.

He had been arrested three times for assault, harassment and stalking.

Ms Martin said Butler continued to stalk Ms Chick despite being placed on bail and banned from going near the university lecturer.

Butler reportedly placed a tracking device on her car.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "The statistics on violence against women and girls are truly shocking.

"One-in-five women will be stalked in her lifetime, and one-in-four will experience domestic abuse. These are our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends."

Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “I welcome the significant sentence handed to Paul Butler today.

"Butler brutally murdered Claire Chick outside her own home in a violent and cowardly attack.

“It is testament to the thorough and comprehensive investigation by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team that Butler pleaded guilty to this offence and today he starts a minimum term of 27 years in prison. I would like to thank those witnesses at the scene and the numerous other people who assisted police in this investigation.

“Claire Chick was dearly loved, adored and admired by many and her family have demonstrated enormous courage and dignity. I would like to thank and commend Claire’s family who have shown nothing but strength and restrain throughout this difficult process. I hope that the conclusion of the case today will help them heal and move forward, but my thoughts and sympathies remain with them.”

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew added: “My thoughts and condolences are with Claire’s family and friends over the devastating impact this abhorrent crime committed by Paul Butler has had on them. I also acknowledge the details of this case heard by the court today are horrific and I know the anguish and pain will stay with Claire’s family.

“The Force made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to our previous contact with Claire.

“We are committed to fully co-operating with an ongoing independent investigation by the IOPC. It would be inappropriate to comment in more detail at this stage to ensure we do not compromise the investigation.

“Having met some of Claire’s family following her tragic death, the Force has conducted an urgent review of all our active stalking investigations.

“This has resulted in immediate changes to our stalking and harassment procedures. New policies have been implemented to ensure we provide greater focus on safeguarding victims, targeting perpetrators at the earliest opportunity and encouraging reporting.

“One of our priorities is to ensure we continue to improve how we investigate stalking and harassment, focusing on dealing proactively with dangerous perpetrators and giving greater confidence to victims of this harmful and dangerous crime.”