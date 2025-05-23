Ex-Man United star avoids jail for dangerous driving after 99mph crash

23 May 2025, 13:15 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 13:27

Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023
Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Former Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has avoided jail for dangerous driving after he crashed into another car at almost 100mph.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 24-year-old was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023.

His vehicle collided with a Ford Fiesta before crashing into the central reservation.

Williams, who was on loan at Ipswich at the time of incident, was filmed moments earlier driving with a balloon in his mouth and admitted he had been been trying to show off to a female passenger who was sitting next to him.

Prosecutors said the the former Manchester United full back, who was released from the club in June last year, was ‘fortunate’ nobody was seriously injured or killed.

The defender, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no insurance in March, was sentenced to a 14-month jail term at Chester Crown Court on Friday, suspended for two years.

Judge Eric Lamb also banned him from driving for three years and ordered he must undertake 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

More to follow.....

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Kelyan pictured here with his mother, died after being attacked on a double decker bus

Teenagers plead guilty to murdering 14-year-old Kelyan Bokaasa in machete attack on London bus
Shocking footage released by the London Ambulance Service shows a man throwing a missile at the vehicle which crashes through the driver's window

Shocking moment thief smashes ambulance window and steals medics’ bags while they treat patient
Bilal Iqbal, 25, and Ummad Ahmed, 32, pleaded guilty to making false identity documents and money laundering

Forgers who supplied fake UK identity documents to high-profile criminals jailed

Police at the scene in Irvine Beach in Ayrshire where the boy died

Second teenager charged in connection with death of 16-year-old on Scotland beach

Shabana Mahmood told MPs the government would "continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal.".

Chemical castration for sex offenders could be mandatory in future after launch of new scheme, Justice Sec tells LBC
Public inquiry report into Lucy Letby's murders has been pushed back to 2026

Final report on Lucy Letby baby murders pushed back to 2026

More UK News

See more More UK News

Dog owners have their “nurturing drive” fulfilled by looking after their pets, research has found

Rise of couples 'choosing to have pets instead of babies'

The dolls have become a viral fashion accessory since being seen worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

Fan fury as viral Labubu dolls pulled from UK stores over 'safety concerns'

The boys had been riding a motorbike on Lower Broughton Road, Salford

Two boys, 16 and 17, ‘riding same motorbike’ killed in crash with car

Photovoltaic panels installed on a rooftop with chimney and skylights, harnessing solar power for sustainable energy generation

Energy provider launches solar scheme to save customers £200 a year

Ayla Mellek, 20, was body-slammed to the ground by a "massive" man while walking on Mile End canal.

Men deliberately body-slamming women as more cases of 'violent' trend emerge in London

Gloucester services, with its farm shop and fresh produce, has been named as Britain's favourite service station

UK's 'best and worst' service stations ranked - Is one of the best near you?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News