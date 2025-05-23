Ex-Man United star avoids jail for dangerous driving after 99mph crash

Williams, 24, was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Former Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has avoided jail for dangerous driving after he crashed into another car at almost 100mph.

The 24-year-old was spotted driving at high speeds and in an erratic manner in an Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20 2023.

His vehicle collided with a Ford Fiesta before crashing into the central reservation.

Williams, who was on loan at Ipswich at the time of incident, was filmed moments earlier driving with a balloon in his mouth and admitted he had been been trying to show off to a female passenger who was sitting next to him.

Prosecutors said the the former Manchester United full back, who was released from the club in June last year, was ‘fortunate’ nobody was seriously injured or killed.

The defender, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having no insurance in March, was sentenced to a 14-month jail term at Chester Crown Court on Friday, suspended for two years.

Judge Eric Lamb also banned him from driving for three years and ordered he must undertake 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

