Ex-Tory councillor's wife jailed for inciting racial hatred in social media post appeals for reduced sentence

15 May 2025, 13:58

Lucy Connolly
Lucy Connolly. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A woman jailed over a social media rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks is appealing to have her sentence reduced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucy Connolly, a former childminder, was sent sentenced to 31 months in prison in October after pleading guilty to inciting racial hatred.

She said in an X post on July 29 last year: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care… if that makes me racist so be it.”

“I feel physically sick knowing what these families will now have to endure. If that makes me racist, so be it.”

The post came after three girls were stabbed and killed at a holiday club in Southport on July 29, sparking nationwide unrest.It was viewed 310,000 times in three-and-a-half hours before Ms Connolly deleted it.

Read more: Man’s murder conviction considered at Court of Appeal after 38 years in prison

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s supervision was downgraded before ‘pre-planned attack’ on prison officer

Former Conservative councilor arrives at Royal Courts of Justice with supporter as his wife Lucy appeal against the sentence.
Former Conservative councilor arrives at Royal Courts of Justice with supporter as his wife Lucy appeal against the sentence. Picture: Alamy

It was viewed 310,000 times in three-and-a-half hours before Ms Connolly deleted it.

She is married to Raymond Connolly, a former Tory West Northamptonshire councillor who lost his seat in May.

Lucy Connolly’s bid to challenge her sentence is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal is being heard before Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Goss and Mr Justice Sheldon.

The 42-year-old, of Northampton, was arrested on August 6 and police officers found other posts on her phone with racist remarks.

She had also sent a tweet commenting on a sword attack, which read: "I bet my house it was one of these boat invaders."

Sentencing her, the Recorder of Birmingham, Judge Melbourne Inman KC, said Connolly was "well aware how volatile the situation was", adding that she had encouraged activity which threatened or endangered life.

