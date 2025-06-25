Residents evacuated from street after explosives found in home of dead man

25 June 2025, 10:48 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 10:52

Chadwick Road in St Helens, Merseyside, has been evacuated. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A street in Merseyside has been evacuated after explosives were found in the home of a dead man.

Police attended a property on Chadwick Road, St Helens, on Monday afternoon following the non-suspicious death of a man in his 60s.

Officers discovered mulitple unexploded ordnances and as a precaution, the road was closed and residents were evacuated.

Merseyside Police said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended to assess the discoveries and are in the process of carrying out a safe detonation in an open space in the area.

Chadwick Road
Officers attended a house on Chadwick Road after the non-suspicious death of a man . Picture: Google

The house will remain a scene and a cordon will be in place overnight while a search of the address continues, the force said.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid in parts of Chadwick Road, Finchley Drive and Woodley Drive while emergency services deal with the incident.

The local authority has provided assistance and support with regards accommodation and other matters from Chain Lane Community Centre, Mereyside Police added.

