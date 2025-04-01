Family pays tribute to ‘beautiful mum’ found dead in seaside town

1 April 2025, 08:08

Rachel Dixon, 49, died after being found seriously injured at a property in Clacton
Rachel Dixon, 49, died after being found seriously injured at a property in Clacton. Picture: Essex Police

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful daughter, sister, mother and auntie’ who died in Clacton, Essex.

Rachel Dixon, 49, died after being found seriously injured at a property on Skelmersdale Road on March 21.

She was given CPR at the scene but was declared dead not long after ambulance crews arrived at 11.30am.

n a tribute released through police, the family of Ms Dixon said: "Our beautiful daughter, sister, mother and auntie, who will be greatly missed by all who was taken away from us far too soon.

"Please respect our privacy at this time."

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said: "My thoughts are with Rachel's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our officers will be supporting them while our work continues in this investigation."

Her son Oliver Grange, 24, of Skelmersdale Road, Clacton, is charged with her murder and is next due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on April 25.

