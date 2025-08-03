Breaking News

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

3 August 2025, 10:16 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 10:20

Mill Park
Police were called to Mill Park at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence. Picture: Google maps

By Ella Bennett

Two men have been arrested after a language school student was killed in Cambridge.

Police were called to Mill Park at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

The 20-year-old man, who was a student at EF International Language Campuses Cambridge – a private school offering English language courses to overseas students – was pronounced dead at 12.01am.

A 21-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man, also from Cambridge, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, thanked the public for their help following a recent appeal.

He said: “The investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact us.”

In a statement, EF International Language Campuses Cambridge said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our adult students was fatally injured on Friday night in a public space.

“Emergency services responded immediately but the student tragically passed away.

“We are working closely with the local police, who are investigating the incident and have confirmed they made arrests.

“At this time, we understand the attack was carried out by a member of the public in an isolated incident.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.

“We are providing support to all students and staff affected by this tragic event and have organised counselling sessions.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time and we have offered our full support. We will not be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.”

Fees at EF International Language Campuses Cambridge can exceed £1,300 for just two weeks of study, rising to more than £12,000 for a 20‑week course.

