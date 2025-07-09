Father of girl injured in Southport attack says she was stabbed by ‘coward’

9 July 2025, 11:25

Axel Rudakubana
Father of girl injured in Southport attack says she was stabbed by ‘coward’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The father of one of the girls injured in the Southport attack has told an inquiry she was stabbed in the back by a “coward she didn’t see”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Wednesday, the second day of the public inquiry heard evidence from families of the children who survived the attack, carried out by Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

The father of one of the girls, who was referred to as C3 during the hearing to protect her identity, told the hearing at Liverpool Town Hall it was “patently clear that lessons need to be learned from what happened, and processes need to be changed”.

Sitting beside the girl’s mother in the witness box, he said: “Our nine-year-old daughter was stabbed three times in the back by a coward she didn’t even see.

“Although she didn’t know what was happening — she knew she had to run. ”

He said they had since seen CCTV footage of her running from the building on Hart Street, looking “scared, confused and pained” and hiding behind a parked car, before jumping to “relative safety” through an open car door.

He added: “We remain eternally grateful that we were lucky that day, and that the skill of the paramedics, surgeons and medical staff meant we got our little girl back.”

Read more: Southport murders ‘one of the worst crimes in UK history,’ says chairman as inquiry opens

Read more: Public asked not to lay flowers to mark a year on from Southport attack

Chair Sir Adrian Fulford sitting inside the hearing room at Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool, ahead of the start of the inquiry into the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana
Chair Sir Adrian Fulford sitting inside the hearing room at Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool, ahead of the start of the inquiry into the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

Describing his daughter as his “hero”, the father said she remained “the positive, caring, funny, enthusiastic, courageous girl she always was”.

He said: “She wears her scars with a dignity and defiance that is remarkable.”

Counsel to the inquiry Nicholas Moss KC said commemorative and impact evidence from victims and families was the “first and important part” of the first phase of the public inquiry.

Four statements were due to be heard on Wednesday, with more evidence from families expected when hearings resume in September.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 lost their lives in the attacks which rocked the entire UK
Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 lost their lives in the attacks which rocked the entire UK. Picture: Met Police

The inquiry was opened on Tuesday by chairman Sir Adrian Fulford, who described the acts of Rudakubana as “one of the most egregious crimes in our country’s history”.

The 18-year-old was given a life sentence in January, with a minimum term of 52 years, for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

He also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

In his opening statement, Sir Adrian said Rudakubana “posed a very serious and significant risk of violent harm, with a particular and known predilection for knife crime”.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara.

Plumber, 36, with ‘chainsaw and gas mask’ shot by police who ‘feared gun or bomb’ is named by family
Old Church Road, Chingford, London UK, looking south towards Chingford Mount, with Canary Wharf buildings in the far distance

Police make arrest at Port of Dover after man fatally stabbed near pub

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by two XL Bullies and another dog.

Woman, 69, 'attacked by two XL Bullies and another dog' airlifted to hospital as man, 76, charged
The body of Reanne Coulson, 34, was found by police after she went missing.

Body found in search for missing mum formally identified as Reanne Coulson

Devon and Cornwall Police found the body of Lee Hockey during the search of a woodland.

Man, 50, found dead in search of Cornwall woodland as cops launch murder probe

x

Man murdered ex-fiancee during birthday celebrations at luxury hotel, court told

More UK News

See more More UK News

Breaking News

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Writer Raynor Winn during the CineMerit Award for Gillian Anderson and the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path" during the 2025 Munich Film Festival

Salt Path author 'risking legal action' as publisher issues statement over claims story was 'based on lies'
A report into the timeliness of compensation for those infected and affected is due to be published on Wednesday, following additional hearings of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Infected blood scandal report to set out impact of 'devastating' compensation delays

Two complainants challenged whether Collins' ad breached rules because it promoted prescription-only medication to the public.

Gemma Collins weight-loss drug advert banned as watchdog cracks down on promoting prescription-only medication
The crown court backlog in England and Wales has passed 75,000 cases for the first time, rising to 76,957 at the end of March.

Jury-free trials recommended to avoid 'total system collapse' of courts in the UK

The heatwaves were up to 4C hotter across cities compared to a world without climate change, the study from the World Weather Attribution group of researchers said.

Climate change tripled deaths in European cities during recent heatwaves - with 171 excess deaths in London

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News