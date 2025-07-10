Father stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pictured - as tributes pour in for victim

Blue Stevens, 26, was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'. Picture: Facebook

Man in his 20s stabbed to death in street 'for his Rolex'

No arrests made as police launch hunt for knife attacker

'Bougie' areas of London 'clearly not safe,' say tourists

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

By Asher McShane

A father stabbed to death by a masked Rolex robber in front of his partner has been identified.

Tributes have flooded in for Blue Stevens, from Yateley in Hampshire, who was killed after trying to fight off a man who was trying to steal his watch outside the five-star Park Tower hotel and casino in Knightsbridge.

Police are hunting for Blue’s killer. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses said the killer tried to steal a watch from Blue’s wrist but he resisted, leading to a violent confrontation and Blue was fatally stabbed.

It is believed he was heading home from a meal nearby with his partner when he was targeted for his watch.

According to social media, Blue was a father-of-two.

Blue’s partner Tayla Marie, who was with him when he was killed, left a note today at the scene that said: “To my Blue. We are absolutely devastated without you. “You took a piece of my heart with you. A part of me has gone with you. “I love you more than absolutely anyone in this world. My boy forever and always.”

The couple are believed to have been walking back to their BMW X3, which was parked just 100 metres away, when Blue was attacked.

The car was cordoned off behind police tape today.

Blue's sister Jenna posted on social media: "Can't believe I'm writing this but RIP my brother I love you with my whole heart and forever.

"You always managed to make everyone smile or laugh, gave everything you had to us when we needed the most and now the only thing we need now is you and we can't have it.

"My brother I know you'll keep it lit up there. I love you always."

A police cordon remains in place this morning. Picture: LBC

Blue was knifed to death outside the £1,650-a-night Park Tower Hotel and Casino in London’s Knightsbridge, directly opposite Harvey Nichols.

John Reilly posted on Facebook: “I’d like to send my deepest condolences — from myself and from the wider community — to the family of the young lad who sadly passed away yesterday in London.

“How can someone go out for a meal and never return home god rest he’s soul.

“To his family, to his loved ones — our hearts go out to you. This is truly heartbreaking news to wake up to.”

Californian tourist Sarah, who is staying in the hotel with her husband and two sons, told LBC: “One of the staff members told us it was over a Rolex.

"I was standing right here on the street [on the opposite side of the hotel] when it happened and I heard nothing until all the sirens came round. I was wearing my Rolex too."

“Now we have our guard up. The Rolex won’t be back on this trip.”

A worker at the hotel claimed: “I was working there last night. My secretary told me a masked man tried to rob his watch. It was a couple. But the guy pulled out his hand and he took out his knife and stabbed him.

“The couple were walking along the pavement and he tried to fight back but the guy took the knife and stabbed him in the chest,” he told MailOnline.

Two American guests staying at hotel said: “We were out around the same time this happened and my father passed by and it happened right there.

“The concierge said it was a stabbing. There was an argument and he (the attacker) was on a bike.

“All our friends that live here told us don't wear expensive watches. It's kind of sad being in London not being able to wear your expensive jewellery.”

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.30pm yesterday to reports of a stabbing on Seville Street, Knightsbridge.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than four minutes. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man died at the scene.”

The victim's next-of-kin are aware of the stabbing and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made as of yet and a crime scene will be in place for some time while officers investigate.

Officers were called to Seville Street last night to reports of a stabbing. Picture: LBC

Witnesses on X told of their horror at the 'bloody' scene in the street.

One user wrote: "Looks like serious incident Knightsbridge untold emergency services holding white sheet while they work on someone."

One tourist in Knightsbridge told LBC this morning they had considered moving to London with their partner before learning of the stabbing but that London was 'clearly not' safe.

The man from Cheshire said: "We love London and we're staying at a little hotel nearby. It's lovely."

He continued: "We were toying with relocating, having a look at property, trying to find somewhere we could afford around here.

"This morning I was going to ask the concierge at the hotel, what's crime like around here? You know, can you wear a watch? Can you drive a nice car? What's the deal? And apparently not.

"I figured if you're staying in the bougie areas of London, then maybe it'd be safer, but clearly not.

"That's really sad. It's literally put me off wanting to move to around here."

Rachel Blake MP said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear the news from Knightsbridge yesterday evening. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim, as well as with the local residents that I represent.

"I have now been in touch with the relevant police forces to understand further details of the incident and will continue to keep in touch with them until a suspect is identified.

“I understand that this will be deeply distressing for residents and visitors to the Knightsbridge area. Please do reach out to me if you have any concerns at this time, and I will continue to monitor the news closely. “

#Knightsbridge Man was stabbed to death outside #ParkTower Last night lots of police on scene after incident. I work in that area and saw no police before incident. Area is full of tourists they must feel unsafe! Need police to patrol #Brompton #knightsbridge sad loss of life — GreenBadgeTaxi #SupportLondon (@GreenBadgeE1) July 10, 2025

This incident came on the same day London Mayor Sadiq Khan promised a blitz on town centre crime.

"This summer, town centres and high streets will see more police, as part of our collaborative work to tackle shoplifting, theft and anti-social behaviour.

"We’re working with the Met, local partners and community groups to build safer town centres and a safer London for everyone," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Met have identified the top 32 town centres and high street location across London that have the biggest challenge with anti-social behaviour, theft and street crime.

Police at the scene last night. Picture: LBC

"They will be the focus for enhanced partnership action with local authorities, businesses and communities to tackle crime," it said.

It added: "Every single borough will see increased police and partner activity in the hotspot areas including Stratford, Woolwich Town Centre, Finsbury Park, Croydon Town Centre, Shepherds Bush Green, Elephant and Castle, Seven Sisters and London’s West End."

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "The Mayor’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man who was senselessly killed in Knightsbridge last night. Knife crime has no place in our streets or communities and the Mayor is committed to doing all he can working with communities, the police and partners to keep Londoners safe."

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL if you were a witness or have any information which might help.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.