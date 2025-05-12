Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan pleads not guilty to harassing trans activist

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone.

The Irish comedy writer appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to deny the charges of harassing Sophia Brooks on social media and damaging her mobile in October.

The Bafta-winning writer, who also came up with TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has become a strong vocal critic of the trans rights movement in recent years.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan (centre) with supporters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The 56-year-old sat in seats in front of the dock wearing glasses, a white shirt, grey suit jacket and grey jeans, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to deny the charges.

Linehan, who created Father Ted in the 1990s with fellow Irish writer Arthur Mathews, said in a post on X in April that the allegations were related to an incident at the Battle of Ideas conference in London on October 19.

Court documents show Linehan is charged with harassing the alleged victim, a transgender activist, by posting abusive comments about her on social media between October 11 and October 27, and damaging her phone to the value of £369 on the day of the conference.

Some supporters of the defendant were turned away from the court because of a shortage of seats.

Deputy District Judge Louise Balmain told Linehan his trial would take place on September 4 this year at the same court.

He was freed on bail with the condition not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.