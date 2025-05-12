Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan pleads not guilty to harassing trans activist

12 May 2025, 14:56

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone.
Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Irish comedy writer appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to deny the charges of harassing Sophia Brooks on social media and damaging her mobile in October.

The Bafta-winning writer, who also came up with TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has become a strong vocal critic of the trans rights movement in recent years.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan (centre) with supporters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan (centre) with supporters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Harry Potter stars take swipe at JK Rowling as they sign open letter supporting trans people

The 56-year-old sat in seats in front of the dock wearing glasses, a white shirt, grey suit jacket and grey jeans, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to deny the charges.

Linehan, who created Father Ted in the 1990s with fellow Irish writer Arthur Mathews, said in a post on X in April that the allegations were related to an incident at the Battle of Ideas conference in London on October 19.

Court documents show Linehan is charged with harassing the alleged victim, a transgender activist, by posting abusive comments about her on social media between October 11 and October 27, and damaging her phone to the value of £369 on the day of the conference.

Some supporters of the defendant were turned away from the court because of a shortage of seats.

Deputy District Judge Louise Balmain told Linehan his trial would take place on September 4 this year at the same court.

He was freed on bail with the condition not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years

Road rage driver who mowed down e-bike rider for doing wheelies jailed for life

Owen Lawrence

Man who attacked women, 19 and 31, in suspected crossbow attack in Leeds died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Lucy Connolly is due to have an appeal against her sentence heard on Thursday

Ex-Tory councillor’s wife seeking to appeal sentence for racial hatred tweet

c

Man charged with rape and sexual assault against two girls, 16 and 17, near train station

Flowers were laid behind Wood Green Crown Court in North London on December 16, 2015 for police shooting victim Jermaine Baker

Met firearms officer facing the sack 10 years after firing fatal shot at criminal during prison break
Hampshire Police officer on petrol on a beach in the UK

Murder arrest after body of missing person pulled from river

More UK News

See more More UK News

Apple Pay and other contactless forms of payment are becoming more popular due to their convenience

‘Apple Pay Prank’: Why TikTokers are using sound effects to wind up strangers

A group of people believed to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following small boat crossings in the Channel.

Migrant dies and seven others injured attempting to cross English Channel

Mylie was last seen in Bristol city center, and Southmead's Greystoke Avenue

Hunt underway for girl, 12, who disappeared from Bristol city centre as parents issue urgent plea
The Valley Parade Fire Memorial at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture date: Saturday March 22, 2025.

Hundreds gather to mark 40 years since Bradford City fire

Prakash Patel is currently undergoing chemotherapy for follicular lymphoma cancer and unexpectedly had his Lloyds bank account closed.

Stage 3 cancer sufferer and local postmaster treated like 'criminal' as bank account closed for 'no reason'
Child on woman's shoulders collecting shells on a beach on a rough day in the UK.

Applications open today for 30 hours government-funded childcare expansion

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News