Female police officer glassed with bottle while patrolling Soho before lockdown

The officer was attacked on patrol in Soho. Picture: PA

A female police officer was attacked with a glass bottle while on patrol in Soho in central London at closing time, hours before the UK went into a national lockdown.

The officer was struck in the back of the neck as police attempted to remove an arrested man from a crowd.

Police were working at Old Compton Street in Soho, London, as bars and pubs closed at 10pm on November 4, before a four-week lockdown began at midnight on November 5.

Police want to speak to this individual in connection with the attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At about 10.05pm a member of the public was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour at the junction of Old Compton Street with Frith Street.

As officers moved the arrested individual away from the assembled crowd along Frith Street, the officer was attacked.

Pc Jack Greaves said: "This was both a cowardly and dangerous action that could have had much more serious consequences for the officer. Thankfully she was not seriously harmed."

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.