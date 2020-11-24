Female police officer glassed with bottle while patrolling Soho before lockdown

24 November 2020, 06:21

The officer was attacked on patrol in Soho
The officer was attacked on patrol in Soho. Picture: PA

A female police officer was attacked with a glass bottle while on patrol in Soho in central London at closing time, hours before the UK went into a national lockdown.

The officer was struck in the back of the neck as police attempted to remove an arrested man from a crowd.

Police were working at Old Compton Street in Soho, London, as bars and pubs closed at 10pm on November 4, before a four-week lockdown began at midnight on November 5.

Police want to speak to this individual in connection with the attack
Police want to speak to this individual in connection with the attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At about 10.05pm a member of the public was arrested on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour at the junction of Old Compton Street with Frith Street.

As officers moved the arrested individual away from the assembled crowd along Frith Street, the officer was attacked.

Pc Jack Greaves said: "This was both a cowardly and dangerous action that could have had much more serious consequences for the officer. Thankfully she was not seriously harmed."

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two of Charles Darwin's notepads have been reported stolen two decades after going missing

Charles Darwin notebooks reported stolen from university library
21 Savage (L) has paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R)

Rapper 21 Savage pays tribute after brother is stabbed to death in south London
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Hackney on Sunday night

Woman fighting for life after shooting in Hackney, east London
There was a large disturbance in Cardiff city centre on Saturday evening

Four arrested and six injured after 'large disturbance' in Cardiff
Hundreds of people attended the march

Dozens of arrests made at anti-lockdown protests across England
Ms Kayll died in hospital and the teenager suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries

Man arrested over murder of English teacher, 47, and teenager attacked at home

More UK News

See more More UK News

Grant Shapps hailed the new plans that will cut quarantine times if people pay for tests

Transport Secretary tells LBC quarantine test plan will help get planes ‘back in the air’
Alan Joyce said vaccines could be compulsory for Qantas travel

Qantas boss says Covid vaccination will be compulsory for international travel
Travellers will be asked to self-isolate for five days before proving they are Covid-negative

Travellers told they can pay for covid tests to cut quarantine time to five days
The transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden has officially begun

Transition from Trump to Biden Presidency officially begins

Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed for his comments on Labour's antisemitism row

Labour chief whip asks Jeremy Corbyn to apologise for antisemitism scandal
Boris Johnson has warned Christmas is the "season to be jolly careful"

Tough tiers until Spring as PM reveals post-lockdown plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London