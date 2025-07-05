Female off-duty police officer beaten by mob at London Tube station after challenging fare dodgers

5 July 2025, 13:15

Police have launched an appeal for a group they believe could have information which could help their investigation.
Police have launched an appeal for a group they believe could have information which could help their investigation. Picture: British Transport Police

By Ruth Lawes

Detectives are investigating the assault of a female off-duty who was punched and kicked by a mob when she challenged them for fare-dodging in north London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Transport Police said she also had a a drink thrown over her head during the incident at Wood Green Underground Station at around 4.20pm on Thursday June 12.

The British Transport Police has now released CCTV footage of four men and two women as they believe they could have information which could help their investigation.

In a statement, it said: "At around 4.20pm on Thursday 12 June the victim, an off duty police officer, challenged a group of people who attempted to barge through the barrier without tickets.

"She was then set upon by the group who punched and kicked her and threw a drink over her head.

CCTV images have been released following the assault.
CCTV images have been released following the assault. Picture: British Transport Police
The incident happened at Wood Green Underground Station in London.
The incident happened at Wood Green Underground Station in London. Picture: British Transport Police

"Officers would like to speak to the people pictured as they believe they could have information which could help their investigation."

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 453 of 12 June.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The assault happened on a Thursday afternoon in June.
The assault happened on a Thursday afternoon in June. Picture: British Transport Police
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
Detectives are still investigating the incident. Picture: British Transport Police

In April, Transport for London (TfL) announced new measures aimed at slashing the number of fare dodgers.

Around one in 29 public transport users in London do not pay the correct fare, costing TfL £130 million annually.

The crackdown includes targeting the most prolific fare evaders and using advanced technology.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of security, policing and enforcement, said the “overwhelming majority” of passengers pay the correct fare, but there is “a minority who do attempt to travel without a valid ticket, which is a criminal offence”.

She went on: “Fare evasion is unacceptable. That is why we are strengthening our capability to deter and detect fare evaders, including expanding our team of professional investigators to target the most prolific fare evaders across the network.

“This builds on the work of our team of more than 500 uniformed officers already deployed across the network to deal with fare evasion and other anti-social behaviour, keeping staff and customers safe.

“Fare evasion is not a victimless crime. It robs Londoners of vital investment in a safe, frequent and reliable transport network and we are committed to reducing the current rate of fare evasion to 1.5% by 2030.”

