Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe and Chay Quinn

A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Muhammad Umer Khalid, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for the purposes prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said the 22-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The action, which was claimed by the now proscribed group Palestine Action, caused £7 million worth of damage to the aircraft on June 20.

Four other people have already been charged in connection with the incident at the RAF base.

One woman who was arrested remains under investigation on police bail and one man previously arrested was released without charge.

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the alleged vandalism.

The ban meant the direct action group was added to a list of terror groups including the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Hezbollah.

Membership of, or support for, the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The latest charge comes after the High Court ruled that the group can challenge their proscription by the Home Office on a number of grounds.

The case brought by the group's co-founder Huda Ammori saw Mr Justice Chamberlain say there are two "reasonably arguable" grounds which they can pursue.

One of these is whether the Home Secretary should have consulted the group before deciding to ban it.

The second relates to the ban's impact on freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

It comes after at least 200 people have been arrested for showing support for the group after the ban came into effect.