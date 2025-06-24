Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home. Picture: Met Police/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

A woman has appeared in court over the death of her film director sister who was found fatally stabbed in the neck with her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nancy Pexton, 69, has been charged with murdering Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, who was found dead at her flat in Camden, north London.

Ms Dauward, who was nine months older than the defendant, was last seen alive on CCTV footage on June 10 as she returned from walking her dog.

Neighbours said they regularly saw her walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as "exuberant" and "vivacious".

The film director was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Nancy Pexton, 69, appearing at Highbury Magistrates' Court, north London. Picture: PA

They found her on the floor of the living room, partially covered with a blanket and with black tape on her mouth, the Old Bailey heard on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended and she was pronounced dead at 6.08pm.

Read more: Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Read more: Donald Trump’s blistering F-word rant at Israel and Iran as he accuses both sides of violating ceasefire

Ms Dauward, who was nine months older than the defendant, was last seen alive on CCTV footage on June 10 as she returned from walking her dog. Picture: Met Police/PA

Police are investigating whether her death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutor Ben Holt said the victim would usually wear a Rolex and a Cartier bracelet but when her body was found, the watch was not there.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a sharp trauma to the neck with eight stab wounds identified, the court was told.

Pexton was arrested on June 18 and later charged with her sister's murder, the Rolex having been recovered from a bag, the court was told.

Pexton, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm her identity by video-link from Bronzefield prison during the preliminary hearing before Judge Judy Khan KC.

A plea hearing was set for September 9 with a provisional trial at the Old Bailey from April 7 next year.

Judge Khan remanded the defendant into custody.