Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told

24 June 2025, 17:47

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.
Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home. Picture: Met Police/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

A woman has appeared in court over the death of her film director sister who was found fatally stabbed in the neck with her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch missing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nancy Pexton, 69, has been charged with murdering Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, who was found dead at her flat in Camden, north London.

Ms Dauward, who was nine months older than the defendant, was last seen alive on CCTV footage on June 10 as she returned from walking her dog.

Neighbours said they regularly saw her walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as "exuberant" and "vivacious".

The film director was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Nancy Pexton, 69, appearing at Highbury Magistrates' Court, north London.
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Nancy Pexton, 69, appearing at Highbury Magistrates' Court, north London. Picture: PA

They found her on the floor of the living room, partially covered with a blanket and with black tape on her mouth, the Old Bailey heard on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended and she was pronounced dead at 6.08pm.

Read more: Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Read more: Donald Trump’s blistering F-word rant at Israel and Iran as he accuses both sides of violating ceasefire

Ms Dauward, who was nine months older than the defendant, was last seen alive on CCTV footage on June 10 as she returned from walking her dog.
Ms Dauward, who was nine months older than the defendant, was last seen alive on CCTV footage on June 10 as she returned from walking her dog. Picture: Met Police/PA
Police are desperately trying to find the missing Rolex
Police are investigating whether her death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutor Ben Holt said the victim would usually wear a Rolex and a Cartier bracelet but when her body was found, the watch was not there.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a sharp trauma to the neck with eight stab wounds identified, the court was told.

Pexton was arrested on June 18 and later charged with her sister's murder, the Rolex having been recovered from a bag, the court was told.

Pexton, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm her identity by video-link from Bronzefield prison during the preliminary hearing before Judge Judy Khan KC.

A plea hearing was set for September 9 with a provisional trial at the Old Bailey from April 7 next year.

Judge Khan remanded the defendant into custody.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Jack Watkin promised victims good returns on investments in high-value bags but instead spent the money on a luxurious lifestyle

Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner, his live phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Sir Mark Rowley apologises to broadcaster Selina Scott after robbery, insisting petty crime down 18%
Sir Mark Rowley addressed Met Police criticism on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims
Notorious criminal John 'Goldfinger' Palmer was murdered at his home in Brentwood in Essex in 2015. His killer has never been found

Who killed John 'Goldfinger' Palmer? Police make fresh appeal 10 years after his death

Ellis' killer is still at large one year after his murder.

'So broken and lost' : Mum desperate for answers over son's gun murder as killer remains at large
Mum-of-two Annabel Rook, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at her house in Stoke Newington

Man, 44, charged with murder after charity boss found stabbed at home following gas explosion

More UK News

See more More UK News

Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey
Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

Labour’s hold on Birmingham City Council is in doubt over the handling of bin strikes, unions have warned

Labour ‘set to lose control of Birmingham Council over bin strike,' union boss warns

A huge blaze has ripped through the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plant.

Serious fire at Jaguar Land Rover's car plant as 50 firefighters rush to scene

Colonel Philip Ingram warned LBC as protesters gathered near Downing Street over the weekend following the US airstrikes

American businesses in UK ‘at risk of Iranian terror’, as experts say regime will seek ‘package of revenge’ for airstrikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News