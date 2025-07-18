Five charged over break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during Palestine Action protest

18 July 2025, 22:48

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.
Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Five people have been charged over a break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during a Palestine Action protest.

The group is accused of forcing their way into Elbit's South Gloucestershire facility on August 6 last year, causing extensive damage and seriously assaulting staff and two police officers.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East carried out a series of raids on Tuesday before arresting the five suspects.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges and said it will submit to the court that the offences were committed with a terrorist connection.

It comes after the group was banned by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper using terrorism laws, which makes it illegal to support the group or be a member of it.

Many have criticised the drastic measure, claiming it violates the right to protest and free speech and constitutes an abuse of power on the government’s behalf.

Finn Collins, 20, from Whitstable in Kent; Harland Archer, also 20 and from Whitstable; Salaam Mahmood, 19, from London; Moiz Ibrahim, 27, from London; and Louie Adams, 33, from London, have all been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.

Read more: Four face 2027 trial over alleged Palestine Action aircraft damage

Read more: 'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead

They are due to appear from custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A sixth person, a 66-year-old man from Bristol, was also arrested during Tuesday's operation - but has since been released without charge.

Ten people were arrested shortly after the incident in August 2024, and a further eight in November. All 18 were later charged and are awaiting trial.

Elbit Systems UK, which is Israeli-owned, has been repeatedly targeted by Palestine Action over its role in producing military technology.

The activists have had repeated successes in their direct-action protests against Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, forcing them to close down several factories, and causing ten large businesses to cut ties with the weapons manufacturer.

It comes as a trial date in 2027 has been set for four people accused of plotting to damage two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in a demonstration allegedly carried out by members of Palestine Action face trial in 2027.

About £7 million worth of damage was caused to the aircraft at the airbase in Oxfordshire on June 20 in an incident alleged to have a "terrorist connection," the Old Bailey heard.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22, are charged with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place “knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom”, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

It has previously been alleged the defendants had been heavily involved in Palestine Action at the time.

On the same day they were charged, MPs backed the Government’s move to ban the direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

