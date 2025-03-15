Five charged and one arrested after fatal shooting of 'deeply loved' mother

Joanne Penney, 40. Picture: South Wales Police

By Alice Padgett

Joanne Penney, 40 died after being shot in Llys Illtyd, Talbot Green, on 9 March.

Two women and three men have been charged in connection with her death.

Penney's family said they were "devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne".

"She was a daughter, mother, sister, and niece - loved deeply by all who knew her," they continued.

"Her kindness, strength, and love for her family will never be forgotten."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

"We appreciate the support and condolences from the community and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

Marcus Huntley, 20, Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 39, and Joshua Gordon, 27, were charged with murder.

Kistina Ginova, 21, was charged with assisting an offender.

Tony Porter, 68, was charged with murder and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Penney died after being shot in the chest on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries, and she was pronounced dead.

On Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

All five will appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court this Saturday.

Police arrested a man, 32, in Suffolk on Friday in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: "Our team of detectives and specialist staff are continuing to piece together the circumstances behind Joanne's tragic death and I would still urge anyone who has information, either about her death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to come forward - the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.

"I would like to thank the local community for their support of the investigation so far and to everyone who has spoken to us and provided information."

Jenny Hopkins of the CPS said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised South Wales Police to charge Marcus Huntley, Melissa Dashpre Quiley, Joshua Gordon and Tony Porter with the offence of murder.

"In addition to murder, the defendant Tony Porter has been charged with participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

"Kristina Ginova has been charged with assisting an offender.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these people are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Police urge anyone with dash cam footage, who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, to come forward.