Five in court over alleged Palestine Action break-in at Israeli-linked firm

Five people have appeared in court over a Palestine Action protest at an Israeli-linked defence firm’s site. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Five people have appeared in court over a Palestine Action protest at an Israeli-linked defence firm’s site.

Members of the organisation allegedly armed with sledgehammers and whips are accused of breaking into the Elbit Systems site near Patchway, Bristol, in the early hours of August 6 2024, counter-terror police say.

More than £2 million of damage was caused and police officers and a security guard were assaulted, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Saturday.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences had a "terrorist connection."

Finn Collins, 20, from Whitstable in Kent; Harland Archer, 20, from Whitstable; Salaam Mahmood, 19, from Southmere Drive in Abbey Wood, south-east London; Moiz Ibrahim, 27, from Kilburn Lane in West Kilburn, north-west London; and Louie Adams, 33, from Hornsey, north London, were in court on Saturday charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.

It came after a series of raids by Counter Terrorism Policing South East on Tuesday.

The five were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on August 22.

Ten people were arrested shortly after the incident in August 2024, and a further eight in November.

All 18 were later charged and are awaiting trial.