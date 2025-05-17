Five men who were stabbed at London music event arrested over 'violent disorder'

17 May 2025, 17:30

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London
Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London.

By Henry Moore

Five men who were stabbed at a music event in south-east London have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, police have said.

Officers were called at 4.19am on Saturday to Nathan Way in Thamesmead following reports of multiple people being injured at an event, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The men, aged 22, 24, 24, 31 and 32, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

Three of the victims sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing while two are still undergoing medical assessment.

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.)
Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.). Picture: Alamy

All five have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, the force added.

Detective Inspector Steven Andrews, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers responded quickly to provide medical assistance to the five injured people alongside the London Ambulance Service and ensure the safety of around 300 people, who were at this music event.

“The five men who have been injured have been arrested for violent disorder and we continue to work to establish any wider involvement.

“There will be a continued police presence on Nathan Way throughout today while we continue this investigation.”

Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon will remain at the scene throughout the day.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 1106/17MAY25.

Information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

