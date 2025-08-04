Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

By Henry Moore

Five Metropolitan Police officers are set to appear in court charged with Grievous Bodily Harm after a 57-year-old man was restrained at a north London hospital in 2023.

PCs Anthony Bhar, 31, Elena Cebotari, 35, David Hollands, 25, Dan Penfold, 33, and Robert Wall, 26, are accused of leaving the man with serious injuries following the incident, which took place in at University College Hospital in April 2023.

The man was given emergency first aid by medical staff and then placed in a medically-induced coma, the IOPC reports.

It was six weeks before he was discharged from hospital.

The man was originally detained under the Mental Health Act, before he became agitated and was restrained by officers.

The IOPC began its investigation after the Met made a mandatory referral on the day of the incident.

In June 2024, the IOPC sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing for Central North Command, said: “It is always a matter of deep regret when a member of public is injured through an interaction with officers and I know this matter will cause concern. We must now let criminal proceedings proceed unhindered while continuing to maintain an open dialogue with the community.”

Speaking in August 2023, IOPC director Steve Noonan said: “We have been in contact with the man to inform him of our investigation.

“The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Following our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a charging decision and whether disciplinary proceedings are required.”