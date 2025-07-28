Five people charged in investigation into deaths of two men seven years ago

28 July 2025, 12:27

Johnny Robbins and Daniel Shaw
Johnny Robbins' death is linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Ella Bennett

Four people have been charged with conspiracy to murder as part of an investigation into the deaths of two men in Coventry seven years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johnny Robbins, 33, disappeared on March 21 2018, and is believed to have been tortured before being murdered. His body has never been found.

Mr Robbins’ death has been linked by detectives to the murder of 28-year-old Daniel Shaw, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place, Tile Hill, four days after Mr Robbins was last seen.

Five people were arrested in an early morning operation at addresses in Coventry and Warwickshire on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The charges relate to the alleged kidnap, torture and murder of Mr Robbins only, as detectives have so far not been able to gather sufficient evidence to charge anyone in relation to the death of Daniel Shaw, the force added.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court
All five will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Sam Jones, 26, and Ben Whyley, 36, have both been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, wounding with intent and conspiracy to murder.

Jordan Doswell, 29, and Junior Makosso, 28, have both been charged with false imprisonment, wounding with intent and conspiracy to murder.

Thomas Young, 29, has been charged with kidnap and false imprisonment.

All five will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon.

Six other people who were arrested or voluntarily interviewed last year as part of the investigation will face no further action.

Senior Investigating Officer Jenny Birch said: “This is a really significant development in our investigation into the deaths of Johnny and Daniel.

“We have said from the outset that we were absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to them, and that has been true throughout the many years we have been investigating.

“We have spoken to Johnny and Daniel’s families today to update them on the latest developments, and will continue to support them.

“Seven years have passed, and allegiances change. We still need people with information about what happened to do the right thing – pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”

Detectives are still appealing for information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, from Coventry, who was 28 in 2018, who is wanted in connection with the murders, although officers believe he may also have been murdered.

Anyone with information on the location of Hobday, or with any other information, can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

Police found the body of a young woman on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Murder probe launched after arrest of suspected armed robber leads police to young woman's body
Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

More UK News

See more More UK News

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight
Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders.

Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says
Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News