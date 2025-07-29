Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old was stabbed in Newham

By Rebecca Henrys

Five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was stabbed in Newham on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4pm on July 26 to reports of a stabbing on Charlemont Road.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious stab wound injuries where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Five boys, aged between 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on July 29 in connection with the incident.

Four remain in custody for questioning. One has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Joshua Palmer, from the North East command unit, said: "This was a horrific attack on a teenager, witnessed by numerous members of the public.

"At this very early stage of the investigation, there doesn’t appear to be an obvious motive for the attack.

"The boy is in a very serious condition in hospital, and we are urgently trying to gather as much information as possible.

"If you were near Charlemont Road on the day of the incident, please check your phone for any footage you may have.

"I would urge anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area to contact the police. It may be crucial in our investigation."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting 4847/26JUL25. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.