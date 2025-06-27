Footballer who threw chair at woman in Ibiza breaks silence after accusing her of "going down too easy"

27 June 2025, 21:03 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 21:26

An Oldham player knocked a woman out with chair in an Ibiza poolside brawl
An Oldham player knocked a woman out with chair in an Ibiza poolside brawl. Picture: X

By Alice Brooker

A yob who was captured on camera hurling a chair which knocked a woman unconscious in Ibiza has broken his silence on the incident.

Kian Harratt, who plays for Oldham Athletic, was identified as the man throwing a chair during the poolside brawl on the popular party island.

The incident, which took place at an Ibiza hotel, was captured on camera and uploaded to social media on Sunday by bystanders who watched on in horror after the woman was struck with the furniture.

Mr Harratt has broken his silence on the incident, stating the victim of the brawl went down "easily" and adding he feels "terrible" and "apologetic" after "accidentally hitting" her. He added the chair had first been "lobbed towards" him.

Mr Harratt also said he would have felt "even worse" if he allowed his mate to "get badly beaten up while he's trying to enjoy his holiday", and claimed his group had merely been involved in the brawl after responding to a "big bully" who allegedly made people at the pool feel uncomfortable.

He said tensions had risen after his 18-year-old friend splashed the "6'6 bully" who was "built like a brick".

Mr Harratt also shared a video on TikTok which appeared to show his friend being punched in the face.

His friend was then kicked while he was on the floor, the 23-year-old claimed, before it spilled over into a full on brawl, where the Oldham forward eventually hurled the chair at the woman.

Mr Harratt celebrates with fans during the Oldham Athletic AFC v Southend United FC Vanarama National League Play-Off Final. Credit: Phil Duncan/Every Second Media Credit: Every Second Media/Alamy Live News
Mr Harratt celebrates with fans during the Oldham Athletic AFC v Southend United FC Vanarama National League Play-Off Final. Credit: Phil Duncan/Every Second Media Credit: Every Second Media/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Posting on TikTok, Mr Harratt wrote: "Just for the people who have seen the video circling the internet of me throwing a chair 'FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON'...here’s the fella who started it all and let me just say he was the worst man you could ever come across and a bully! 

"He was 6,6 and built like a brick! Anyway he was swimming over to young couples while they're all chilling and trying to make the lad feel uncomfortable flirting with there girls and all sorts of daft stuff like that!"

The incident follows Harratt's winning goal to fire Oldham to Wembley glory, beating Southend United 3-2 to earn a League 2 spot next season.

The incident follows Mr Harratt being fined and caught for poaching last year, while on loan at Fleetwood Town from Huddersfield Town. He was charged £1,000 by police after he was caught committing the crime in North Yorkshire.

