Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

25 June 2025, 00:53

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A law change to deport foreign criminals earlier in their sentences is set to be introduced by ministers today.

New legislation will be put towards Parliament on Wednesday as the Labour Government desperately tries to reduce the number of people in prisons.

The move will apply to foreign criminals subject to the early removal scheme, when prisoners are serving fixed-term sentences.

The plan will see prisoners with no right to stay in the UK could be deported after serving 30% of their sentence, instead of 50% currently.

Those convicted under terrorism laws are not included in the scheme.

According to the Ministry of Justice, foreign offenders make up around 12% of the prison population and removing them from the country earlier could free up around 500 jail cells a year.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “With prisons close to bursting, I’m clear we shouldn’t be giving bed and board to foreign criminals with no right to be here.

“These changes will get more of them on planes out of the country much sooner, saving taxpayers’ money and keeping our streets safe as part of our Plan for Change.

“This Government’s message is crystal clear – if you come here and break our laws, you’ll be sent packing in record time.”

The window to deport foreign nationals from 18 months before the end of their jail term has also been increased to 48 months.

Once deported, offenders are banned from re-entering the UK and any attempt to return will re-activate their original prison sentence.

The move comes after the Government agreed to implement a raft of reforms following an independent sentencing review by former justice secretary David Gauke.

The new legislative measures were among the recommendations.

Criminals could also be eligible for deportation earlier after sentencing reforms yet to be introduced into legislation.

The changes being introduced on Wednesday, if approved by Parliament, are expected to come into force by September.

