Breaking News

Footballer Thomas Partey charged with series of rapes and sexual assault

Thomas Partey during a Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Crown Prosecution Service said former Arsenal midfielder Partey, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The footballer denies the charges against him and "welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name", his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said.

The allegations relate to three separate women who reported incidents between 2021 and 2022, it said.

Two of the counts of rape are related to one woman, three counts to a second woman, and the count of sexual assault involves a third woman.

In a statement, Ms Wiltshire said:"Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation.

"He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

The charges come just four days after Partey left the north London club.

Jaswant Narwal, of the CPS, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape - after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence.

"Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

Read more: Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday

Read more: Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

"We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

"We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Partey left Arsenal this summer after spending five years at the top Premier League club.

The Ghanaian was said to be a transfer target for many high-level European clubs.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into Thomas Partey began in February 2022 after officers first received a report of rape.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

"We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team."

Partey was born on June 13, 1993, and began his European career with Atlético Madrid where he won La Liga in 2020–21 and the Europa League in 2017–18.

He joined Arsenal in October 2020, after the north London club activated his £45 million release clause. He quickly became a key figure in manager Mikel Arteta's squad but his time at the club has been marred by injuries.

Partey has earned over 50 caps for Ghana since his debut in 2016, featuring in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been named Ghana Player of the Year multiple times.

The footballer will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5.