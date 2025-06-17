Former Conservative MP pleads guilty to harassing ex-wife

17 June 2025, 15:06

Screen grab taken from PA video of Katie Wallis (left) leaving Cardiff Magistrates' Court after they pleaded guilty to the harassment of their ex-wife, Rebecca Wallis.
Screen grab taken from PA video of Katie Wallis (left) leaving Cardiff Magistrates' Court after they pleaded guilty to the harassment of their ex-wife, Rebecca Wallis. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

A former Conservative MP has pleaded guilty to the harassment of their ex-wife.

Katie Wallis, 41, of Butetown, Cardiff, admitted the "harassment without violence" of Rebecca Wallis between February and March this year, having left her a number of messages and a voice note.

Wallis, who was previously known as Jamie, was the MP for Bridgend in South Wales from 2019 to 2024.

At Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, District Judge Rhys Williams accepted a basis of plea.

Cardiff Crown Court, South Wales, Uk
Cardiff Crown Court, South Wales, Uk. Picture: Alamy

Wallis pleaded guilty to leaving the messages, but allegations of having driven by their ex-wife's home were removed from the charge.

Wallis will next appear before the court on July 14 for sentencing.

Narita Bahra KC, appearing for the defence, said her client did not wish to put their former partner, or their families, through anything further.

"He has, on balance, taken the pragmatic view, and recognises that he has previously had a public profile and taken the view that he can be rearraigned," she said.

Ms Bahra said a psychiatric assessment and a pre-sentence report would be needed ahead of sentencing.

She said this would examine what impact Wallis's gender transition had had on their mental health during the period the offences occurred.

Wallis, who was wearing a black cardigan over a white shirt, arrived late to court, having waited for the press to enter the courtroom before they did.

The defendant spoke only to confirm their details and enter their plea.

Wallis said: "My preferred name is Katie, but my legal name is still Jamie."

Wallis was released on bail.

