Former Liverpool mayor and city politician among 12 charged with bribery and misconduct

By Asher McShane

Former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and former city politician Derek Hatton are among 12 people charged with bribery and misconduct relating to council contracts, Merseyside Police have said.

Police said the charges come "following an extensive investigation (Operation Aloft) connected to the awarding of commercial and business contracts from Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020".

Former Liverpool City Council director Nicholas Kavanagh, Sonjia Hatton, Julian Flanagan and Paul Flanagan are also among those charged, who range in age between 29 and 77, and they will all appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on March 28.

Police said that Joseph Anderson, 67, was charged with one count of bribery, one count of misconduct in a public office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

He led Liverpool City Council from 2010 and became the city's first directly elected mayor in 2012, serving in that position until his arrest in 2020.

Former deputy leader of Liverpool City Council Derek Hatton, 77, was charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

Robin Weyell, deputy chief crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office."