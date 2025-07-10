Breaking News

Three teenagers and woman, 20, arrested over crippling cyber-attack on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

10 July 2025, 12:07 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 12:51

Four people arrested after cyber-attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods
Four people arrested after cyber-attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Three teenagers and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested as part of an investigation into cyber-attacks targeting Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said the individuals were arrested early on Thursday morning on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, offences linked to the Computer Misuse Act and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

The arrests included a 17-year-old British man from the West Midlands, 19-year-old Latvian man from the West Midlands, 19-year-old British man from London and 20-year-old British woman from Staffordshire.

All four were arrested from their home addresses and remain in custody.

It comes after investigations by NCA into attacks against the three retailers, where hackers sought ransom payments after breaking into their IT systems.

Read more: M&S chief refuses to say if retailer paid a ransom to hackers who ‘tried to destroy’ it in cyber attack

Read more: Woman unfairly dismissed from Marks and Spencer because she was pregnant

Marks and Spencer department store front on Broad Street, Reading UK.
Marks and Spencer department store front on Broad Street, Reading UK. Picture: Alamy

Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Since these attacks took place, specialist NCA cybercrime investigators have been working at pace and the investigation remains one of the agency’s highest priorities.

“Today’s arrests are a significant step in that investigation but our work continues, alongside partners in the UK and overseas, to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

The boss of Marks & Spencer said earlier this month he hopes to have the majority of the impact from the cyber attack “behind us” by August.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the high street giant, said he hopes its online operations will be running “fully” within four weeks as it continues to recover.

In April, M&S was forced to halt online orders after it was targeted by hackers.

M&S revealed that the hack would cost the company around £300 million after a ransomeware attack on the retailer's computer system.

The attack saw contactless in-store payments halted and online orders frozen.

Last month, online orders were finally re-started through its website, allowing shoppers to once again purchase clothing and new products for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales.

The M&S website displayed on a mobile phone, informing customers that online orders are paused
M&S revealed that the hack would cost it around £300 million. Picture: PA

Bosses told the firm’s annual general meeting in London that click and collect and next-day delivery operations have not yet returned, but should be back within weeks.

Mr Machin said: “Currently, half of online is open but not areas like click and collect. Within the next four weeks we are hoping for the whole of online to be fully on.

“Then our focus will be getting the Donington site back and running.

“We’re hoping that by August we will have the vast majority of this behind us and people can see the full M&S.”

Chairman Archie Norman highlighted that the company has been progressing through its recovery programme to return operations to normal.

“Every week new systems are coming back,” he said.

“Hopefully in a few weeks we’ll be humming – we’re hopeful we’ll be back to full operations very shortly.”

Mr Norman also highlighted that executive pay deals could be impacted by any drop in financial performance caused by the cyber attack this financial year.

He added: “The financial effect of this will be taken into account with regards to incentive pay, but it’s too early to say.

“We are planning to come back stronger and want to go gangbusters for the rest of the year, but whatever the impact on shareholders, that comes through in remuneration as well.”

At the meeting, shareholders voted in favour of the group’s pay deal for the year to March, which saw Mr Machin’s overall pay packet jump by 39% to £7.1 million, driven by performance-linked bonuses.

Meanwhile, a majority voted against a resolution put forward by Share Action which called on M&S to disclose information on the number of employees earning below the real living wage.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A young stewardess, Paige Bell, age 20, who was preparing to celebrate her 21st birthday in the Caribbean has been found dead in the engine room of a luxury superyacht off the coast of the Bahamas.

Superyacht stewardess, 20, killed in engine room of £9.5m luxury vessel off billionaires’ Bahamas island
A police cordon remains in place this morning in Knightsbridge

Murder probe launched after man, 24, knifed to death 'over Rolex' outside five-star hotel in Knightsbridge
The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara.

Bomb disposal team called after plumber, 36, with ‘chainsaw and gas mask’ shot by police

Ex Fulham chairman Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police reportedly apologises to alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed

Trial Begins For Brothers Charged With Assault Over Manchester Airport Incident

Police officer denies ‘losing control’ in attempt to arrest brothers at centre of Manchester Airport 'assault'
Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court.

Former PE teacher appears in court charged with slew of sexual offences against children

More UK News

See more More UK News

People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.

Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks
Tekever, a leading European technology company specialising in AI-powered unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) has announced a major £400 million investment in the UK defence sector over the next five years.

Britain must arm for a dangerous new era, ex-NATO chief, as UK faces ‘most serious threats since Cold War’
The watchdog also warned that the nuclear threat from Iran had increased since the US withdrew from a key international agreement in 2018, arguing that de-escalation “must be a priority”.

‘Physical threat’ from Iran on people living in UK has ‘increased significantly’, watchdog finds
The decision to keep pupils inside during very hot days is intended to keep children away from outdoor surfaces that can become very hot to touch.

Schools ban children from playing outside during heatwaves as pupils kept inside for 'hot play' breaks
A piece of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree is to go on permanent display.

Part of iconic Sycamore Gap tree which was felled almost two years ago to be part of permanent display
Roan Bloore, 24, died in paddling pool accident

Man, 24, drowns in nine inches of water in 'freak paddling pool accident'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News