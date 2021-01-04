Four boys and girl arrested after fatal stabbing of boy, 13, in Reading

4 January 2021, 05:48

Five children have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder
Five children have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Four boys and a girl have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Reading.

Thames Valley Police said the five teenagers are aged between 13 and 14 and are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Officers were called just before 4pm on Sunday following reports of a stabbing in Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.

The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "This remains a very active investigation and a large scene-watch remains in place.

"We have arrested five young people in connection with this tragic incident, but I would urge anybody who has any information surrounding what happened yesterday to please make contact with Thames Valley Police."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

