Four men charged with violent disorder after protests outside Epping asylum hotel

Masked anti-immigration protestors attack and jump on Police vans which were retreating from the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Four men have been charged with violent disorder after protests outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers, police say.

It comes after a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, attracting hundreds of anti-migrant protestors each time.

Some protesters held signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls,” but others turned violent amid footage showing damaged police vans and clashes with officers.

Bottles and eggs were thrown at police as demonstrators set off blue and white flares in protests that lasted into the night.

The demonstrations began when asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after he allegedly tried to kiss a 14-year-old girl earlier this month.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police said the protests began peacefully but "escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage".

Jonathan Glover, 47, of Springfields, Waltham Abbey, Stuart Williams, 36, of Duck Lane, Thornwood, Epping, Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, and Dean Smith, 51, of Madells, Epping, have been charged with violent disorder and are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 18.

Williams and Smith have been remanded in custody, while Glover and Silk are on conditional bail, the force said.

A fifth man, Joe McKenna, 34, of Highcliffe Road, Wickford, is charged with failing to remove a face covering when told to do so and remains on bail until a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on September 24.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: "As I've consistently said throughout our policing of this matter, this isn't about preventing or limiting people's lawful right to express their views and protest.

"Those who exercise this right in a peaceful manner have nothing to worry about. This is about preventing violent disorder and keeping the public safe.

"We will not hesitate to make arrests when criminality takes place. We remain impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

"Our priority during the policing of each protest is the safety of everyone there, and we've used tried and tested public order tactics to achieve this."

The officer said on Monday that the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week had reached £100,000.

Police officers escort a woman away from a demonstration for her own safety, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

An elderly woman who was counter-protesting had to be escorted out of the area by police, as masked protesters surrounded her and shouted abuse.

Officers said missiles were thrown at the woman as people tried to reach her through the police line, as they condemned the “mindless thuggery” at “yet another protest” which had started peacefully.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman also condemned the protesters, saying: “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“But it’s clearly unacceptable to see police coming under attack.”

He added: “Of course we understand the public’s concerns about any criminal behaviour

“Anyone who commits sexual offences, who commits crimes, there will be action taken against them. Foreign nationals offenders committing crimes in this country we will deport them.”